Carson City legal – 26856 | Serving Carson City for over 150 years – Nevada Appeal

Tuesday, August 16, 2022

BEFORE THE PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION OF NEVADA

NOTICE OF JOINT APPLICATION AND

NOTICE OF PREHEARING CONFERENCE

On August 1, 2022, Nevada Power Company d/b/a NV Energy (“NPC”) and Sierra Pacific

Power Company d/b/a NV Energy (“SPPC” and collectively with NPC, “NV Energy”) filed with the

Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (“Commission”) a joint application (“Joint Application”),

designated as Docket No. 22-08001, for approval of the second amendment to their 2020 Joint

Natural Disaster Protection Plan (“NDPP”).

The Joint Application requests the Commission: 1) Accept the Amendments to the NDPP

as it is set forth in Exhibit B to the Joint Application; 2) Approve the 2022 NDPP Underground

Prioritization Plan set forth in Exhibit C to the Joint Application; 3) Approve the 2022 NDPP

Tree Attachment Plan set forth in Exhibit D to the Joint Application; 4) Approve the increase of

$25,048,473 for Operation Maintenance and General Administration (“OMAG”) within the NDPP;

5) Approve an increase of $17,191,692 in capital funding for SPPC; 6) Approve NV Energy’s

request to allow the 2022 forecasted budget to be carried-over to 2023; 7) Approve NV Energy’s

request to reallocate the budgeted amounts between programs; 8) Approve NV Energy’s request

to defer $5,802,458 in NPC underground budget to the next triennial plan; and 9) Grant such

additional other relief as the Commission may deem appropriate and necessary.

This Notice serves only to notify the public that the Commission has received the abovereferenced

filing. It is the responsibility of interested persons to review the filing and monitor

the proceedings to determine their desired levels of involvement based on how this matter

may affect their unique situations. The details provided within this Notice are for informational

purposes only and are not meant to be an all-inclusive overview of the filing. The Commission

may consider and adopt alternative proposals not contained within the filing, but which are

related to the subject matter of the filing and supported by substantial evidence.

NV Energy filed the Joint Application pursuant to the Nevada Revised Statutes (“NRS”) and the

Nevada Administrative Code (“NAC”), Chapters 703 and 704, including, but not limited to, NRS

704.7983 and Section 8(2) of the NDPP Regulations adopted in Docket No. 19-06009, LCB File

No. R085-19.1

Interested and affected persons may file petitions for leave to intervene pursuant to

NAC 703.578 through 703.600 electronically through the Electronic Filing System on the

Commission’s website or at either of the Commission’s offices on or before WEDNESDAY,

AUGUST 31, 2022.

A person who wishes to participate as a commenter may file written comments pursuant to

NAC 703.491. A commenter is not a party of record and shall not take any action that only a

party of record may take. Pursuant to NAC 703.500, only parties of record are entitled to enter

an appearance, introduce relevant evidence, examine, and cross-examine witnesses, make

arguments, make and argue motions and generally participate in the proceeding.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to NAC 703.655, the Commission has scheduled a

PREHEARING CONFERENCE in this docket to be held as follows:

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2022

10:00 a.m.

Hearing Room A

Public Utilities Commission of Nevada

1150 East William Street

Carson City, Nevada 89701

VIA VIDEOCONFERENCE TO

_____________________________________

1 The Commission adopted regulations in accordance with SB 329 in Docket No. 19-06009,

which were filed with the Secretary of State in LCB File No. R085-19 on February 27, 2020.

Hearing Room A

Public Utilities Commission of Nevada

9075 West Diablo Drive, Suite 250

Las Vegas, Nevada 89148

And VIA MICROSOFT TEAMS

The parties will appear and otherwise participate in the continued prehearing conference either

in person or remotely via Microsoft Teams. The parties should provide the email address, title/

role in associated business or organization, and business address for each person who intends

to participate via Microsoft Teams to Commission Hearing Officer Samuel S. Crano at scrano@

puc.nv.gov no later than FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.

Members of the public may view the prehearing conference in person at either of the

Commission’s offices or can access the hearing at the time noticed herein via the Commission’s

live stream link on its website at https://puc.nv.gov.

The purpose of the prehearing conference is to formulate and simplify issues involved in this

proceeding and set a hearing and procedural schedule. At the prehearing conference, the

Commission may take any action authorized by NAC 703.655.

The Commission is not responsible for providing clerical or administrative assistance or

materials to parties during Commission proceedings. If such assistance is necessary, parties

must make other arrangements for this type of assistance.

The Joint Application is available for public viewing at the Commission’s website: https://puc.

nv.gov; and at the offices of the Commission: 1150 East William Street, Carson City, Nevada

89701 and 9075 West Diablo Drive, Suite 250, Las Vegas, Nevada 89148.

A person must request in writing to be placed on the service list for this proceeding to receive

any further notices in this matter.

By the Commission,

/s/

TRISHA OSBORNE,

Assistant Commission Secretary

Dated: Carson City, Nevada

08/05/22

(SEAL)

Pub Date: August 17, 2022 Ad # 26856

