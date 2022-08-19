When Does Thor: Love And Thunder Hit Disney Plus? It Might Be Sooner Than You Think – GameSpot

Ads

Looks like the latest chapter of Thor's saga will release on Disney Plus sooner than later.

By and on August 18, 2022 at 6:48AM PDT

We might now be less than a week away from the Disney+ release of Thor: Love and Thunder, if the streaming service continues to follow some recent trends. The latest movie from Marvel has had a successful run at the box office, and we know it will be available to stream on Disney+ eventually. However, as is often the case, the date for when it will arrive is a question mark. Luckily, some informed guesswork may tell us when Thor: Love and Thunder will be released on Disney+, and if correct, it’s just around the corner.

CNET detected a pattern that, while in some instances, things release after just a few weeks, in the case of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it was just under a month and a half in theaters before heading over to the streaming service. The same was true with Shang-Chi and The Eternals, which went from theater to streaming in about 47 days.

It’s not a perfect timeline, as Encanto was just a month and West Side Story was three months before dropping over at Disney+, the latter of which is also available on HBO Max. But when considering Disney’s big box office franchises, 47 days seems to be the right number.

Disney announced last month that Pixar’s Lightyear will start streaming on Disney+ on August 3, meaning you can watch it right now. That is also–yeah, you guessed it–47 days after its theatrical release. Taking a look at Love and Thunder’s theatrical release and adding 47 days suggests the new Thor movie will release on Disney+ on August 24. While there’s no confirmation at this time, it’s a good bet that if Disney follows this trend and that’s when you can find Thor, Mighty Thor, and King Valkyrie on your television.

