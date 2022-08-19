Tesla (TSLA) shares tumble but defend $900 after Elon Musk's tweet – FXStreet

Ads

Ivan Brian

FXStreet Follow Following

UPDATE: Tesla stock is trying in earnest to hold onto the $900 price level. This is the fourth session in a row that TSLA has traded near the $900 level but refused to fall below it. Shares are currently flat at $112.60 one hour into Thursday's session but have traded as low as $905.56. On Wednesday Tesla stock traded down to $900.10, just a smidge above the major psychological level. Falling beneath $900 will likely see the short-sellers pile in to push the stock down to support at $860 or $840. The stock has traded as high as $918.40 in the session but has few takers as all four major indices are down between 0.1% and 0.25%. Tesla shares have been losing steam since the EV leader effected the second part of a double top on August 15.

Tesla (TSLA) failed to break the key resistance at $945 on Tuesday despite a huge rally in some meme stocks. While Tesla is not a meme stock per se, it does always make it into retail's most favorite lists and has a hugely loyal fan base among retail traders. Tuesday the stock looked set to push higher as it opened and tested $945, but the stock retraced to close at $919.69, which was in the red for the session.

Also read: Tesla Stock Deep Dive: Price target at $400 on China headwinds, margin compression, lower deliveries

Elon Musk has been busy overnight tweeting about buying Manchester United (MANU), which sent the stock higher in afterhours trading. Tesla, meanwhile, was lower following what has been a strong move this past month. Tesla's stock has rallied over 50% from the June lows, so really it is no surprise that it is now struggling for momentum. The equity rally across the main indices has also slowed as investors reassess the thought of further Fed rate hikes.

Can TSLA stock go to $945? If so, then a move to $1,000 would be likely and may signal the stretched, overextended nature of this rally. Given the aforementioned 50%-plus gain in a little over a month though, we may already be at the exhaustion point of this rally. The risk-reward in our view is, therefore, skewed to more downside, and we look for shorting opportunities. Currently, the high from Tuesday makes for a compelling bearish double top formation on the daily chart, with double highs on August 4 and 16.

If that plays out we would expect TSLA stock to move back to $750. We also have a bearish divergence between the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Money Flow Index (MFI). Both have trended lower from August 4 to 16 despite the double top. Our only caveat is the Tesla stock split is due on August 25, which would see a rush of retail buyers. Stock splits have a strong track record of being bullish short-term catalysts. That rally could provide a subsequent shorting opportunity. Note that it is a 3-for-1 stock split, so expect Tesla to trade in the $300s after.



Tesla chart, daily

Previous updates

Update: Tesla stock price extended correction from a three-month high of $944 into the second day on Wednesday, closing the day 0.84% lower at $911.99. The Electric Vehicle (EV) making giant tracked the losses in major Wall Street, as relatively dovish Fed minutes failed to offer any reprieve to the market. The minutes revealed that the board agreed last month on the need to eventually dial back the pace of interest-rate hikes. Besides, the shares were reeling from a tweet by Tesla Chief Elon Musk, in which he jokingly said to buy football club Manchester United Plc. “I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome,” Musk said in a tweet. Amidst the pullback, Tesla shares managed to find a flloor at the $900 threshold.

Update: Tesla stock ended Wednesday down 0.84% at $911.99 per share, baring pretty well with the turmoil triggered by Elon Musk earlier in the day. The company owner "joked" about buying Manchester United, triggering some temporal noise, later overshadowed by the Minutes of the latest Federal Reserve Meeting. The document showed that US policymakers unanimously agreed to hike rates by 75 bps, seeing a slowing pace of hikes at some point. It also read that many Fed officials saw the hazard the Fed could tighten more than necessary. Furthermore, some participants said the policy rate would have to reach a “sufficiently restrictive” level to control inflation and remain there “for some time.”

Stocks pared their early slumps and bounced after the news, although they quickly resumed their slides. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the day down 171 points, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.25%. The S&P 500 lost 32 points or 0.76%.

Update: Tesla stock is experiencing some selling pressure at the beginning of Wednesday's session. TSLA shares are currently trading down 1.7% at $903.84 about 55 minutes into the session. Shares, which opened at $910.19, have traded as high as $917.34 and as low as $902.11 in the first hour. Shares have mostly been trending lower since Tuesday's open that reached as high as $944. 21,742 put option contracts for the $900 strike price expiring this Friday, August 19, have traded this morning. The last price was $14 a share, which has jumped 41% from Tuesday.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure, now trading below the 1.0100 level and at its lowest for this month. Although the data from the US showed that Existing Home Sales fell sharply in July, the economy seems resilient to global woes.

GBP/USD extended its daily slide and touched its weakest level since mid-July in the 1.1920 price zone. The broad-based dollar strength, as reflected by a more than 0.5% increase in the US Dollar Index, forces the pair to continue to stretch lower in the American session.

Gold is losing ground for a fourth consecutive day, trading at fresh weekly lows. The metal suffers from renewed dollar strength, as US data suggest the economy remains resilient to the latest global woes, leaving room for the Fed to maintain its aggressive stance.

Tezos price will likely take a key turn lower today after the bullish print on Wednesday. XTZ price is at the mercy of global markets rolling over this morning. Either the technical support handles hold – or break under dollar pressure.

Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!



Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and Omissions may occur.Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, partners or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source