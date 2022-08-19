Child pornography left on pawned iPad led to Saskatoon arrest – Saskatoon Star-Phoenix

Ads

An employee found child abuse images while preparing to wipe the device for re-sale, a Saskatoon provincial courtroom heard.

Aaron Vauun Baptiste temporarily pawned his personal iPad, leaving 150 images of child abuse to be discovered after he failed to return for the device.

The pawnshop attempted to contact him and eventually assumed ownership. An employee found the collection of child porn while preparing to wipe the device for re-sale, Crown prosecutor Linh Lê told Saskatoon provincial court.

The business had Baptiste’s identification and contacted police, which led to his arrest on Dec. 13, 2021. Two more devices — an iPhone and another iPad — were seized and searched, yielding 37 more child porn images, court heard.

Baptiste, 41, pleaded guilty to possessing child porn and was sentenced to the mandatory minimum one-year jail term for the offence, followed by three years of probation, after Judge Lua Gibb accepted a joint submission from the Crown and defence.

In her submission, Lê said Baptiste’s collection was on the smaller side, but contained images of child abuse and illustrations depicting children performing various sex acts. He also had child porn websites bookmarked on his search engine.

He immediately took responsibility and has identified that he has a substance use issue with alcohol, defence lawyer Laura Mischuk said.

Gibb said she’s unsure if there is a connection between Baptiste’s alcohol use and the child porn offence, but his desire to address his issues demonstrates his capacity for rehabilitation.

Baptiste had a transient childhood — moving around 30 times — has never known his father and is an intergenerational residential school survivor, Mischuk told court.

Gibb noted that over the years, parliament has increased sentences for sexual offences against children. There are long-term psychological and physiological effects on the children who were abused to create the images Baptiste sought out, she said.

“I think one thing that demonstrates this clearly is what we know about the history of residential schools. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission, in authoring their final report, did talk about the harms of the sexual abuse that the survivors experienced, and in gathering the stories from the survivors it was clear the long-term impact for the families,” Gibb told Baptiste.

While he is on probation, Baptiste cannot be around children under 16 unless with a responsible adult aware of his conviction, and cannot own or use a computer or device capable of accessing the internet unless required by an employer who is aware of his probation order.

Since his conviction was on a single offence, he is only required to comply with the national sex offender registry for 20 years.

