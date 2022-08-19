Kareena Kapoor Khan expresses gratitude after Hrithik Roshan shows support for Laal Singh Chaddha – The Indian Express

Ads

While Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha continues to put up a valiant fight at the box office, Bollywood celebrities are expressing support for the film and urging fans to watch it. After Hrithik Roshan, Hansal Mehta and Farhan Akhtar shared their glowing reviews of the film, Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to thank them for supporting her film.

Kareena shared Hrithik, Hansal Mehta, Huma Qureshi and Farhan Akhtar’s posts on her Instagram story, and posted the folded hands emoji along with the angelic face too.

Hrithik had written, “Just watched LAAL SINGH CHADDA. I felt the HEART of this movie. Pluses and minuses aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don’t miss this gem guys ! Go ! Go now . Watch it. It’s beautiful. Just beautiful.” Farhan wrote, “Such a beautiful film, not easy to live up to a classic like Forrest Gump but Laal Singh Chaddha holds its own. Congratulations to the team.” Filmmaker Hansal Mehta had tweeted, “Watched #LaalSinghChaddha. It is a very engaging film made with passion and love. Maybe a bit too overstated emotionally and a bit superficial politically for my taste but a film made with so much care, heart and honesty. It deserves to succeed. So much to admire.”

Laal Singh Chaddha, despite a hefty budget and star cast, has managed to rake in only around Rs 27 crore in three days. While mixed reviews haven’t helped the film, there have also been numerous calls for boycott. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier tweeted that the cancel culture has had an impact on the film’s performance at the box office. However, it’s putting up a marginally better show than Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan.

