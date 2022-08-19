Ohio should go after Tesla and SpaceX next for major tech investments – cleveland.com

Ads

We should be courting Tesla and SpaceX and their competitors for business in Ohio. We are part of the steel belt and are the birthplace of aviation, including astronautics. It would be a shame to miss out on the revitalization of both of these industries. We already are investing in Intel, so we should continue on that path. These companies would provide jobs to both highly skilled workers and low-skilled workers. We would become a tech, transportation, and manufacturing hub. We can leverage recent federal legislation in order to help us out.

There already are important electric-vehicle-related and green energy-sourcing businesses in Buffalo, which is near Cleveland and Youngstown. Tesla’s Elon Musk is potentially going to be building a gigafactory in Ontario, which will have good access to both Detroit and Buffalo. We can either try to scoop them or use that planned factory as a positively reinforcing asset for our investments. We are fairly well located for transporting goods and products throughout the United States – only the West is out of practical reach for us. There are no gigafactories for Tesla in this region of the world yet, so someone should pounce on the market. And that “someone” should be Ohio.

Curtis Franks,

Willoughby

