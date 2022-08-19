Westworld and 10 more shows and movies to stream on HBO Max in June 2022 – Hidden Remote

Ads

Aaron Paul, Evan Rachel Wood in Westworld season 3. Photograph by HBO

At long last, fans will be returning to the insane world of HBO’s Westworld as the fourth and finale season of the series arrives this month! If you’re not caught up, there’s till plenty of time to catch up, it’s not coming until the end of the month. But, don’t worry, there is plenty to watch until then. Here are 10 shows and movies to stream on HBO Max.

While streaming services compete to give subscribers the best shows, fans sit back, relax, and enjoy everything they have to offer! Because the more the merrier, right? Well, that’s partially true. When it comes to content, I do believe it’s quality over quantity, but HBO Max is doing a great job with in the quality department.

Not only is HBO Max known for its big featured films, the platform also has some brilliant series! And one of the most popular and acclaimed series is coming in just a few short weeks! So let’s get to it!

As you’ll notice, we did include a May release, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, but that’s only because the movie became available to stream towards the end of May so many could have missed it.

From the list above, I think it’s safe to say that Westworld season 3 is the most anticipated release, but I would also keep an eye on Father of the Bride while we wait for Westworld to arrive. After an interesting third season, though, expectations are high! Will it WOW or disappoint?

What will you be streaming this month on HBO Max? Is there an upcoming release we missed? Is HBO Max your go-to streaming platform?

