Tesla Shortens Delivery Waiting Time for Model Y in China to 4-8 Weeks -website – Latest Tweet by Reuters – LatestLY

Ads

Tesla shortens delivery waiting time for Model Y in China to 4-8 weeks -website https://t.co/PQKeKZee4V pic.twitter.com/QpektZCtjg— Reuters (@Reuters) August 18, 2022

Tesla shortens delivery waiting time for Model Y in China to 4-8 weeks -website https://t.co/PQKeKZee4V pic.twitter.com/QpektZCtjg— Reuters (@Reuters) August 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user’s social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

source