Everything Disney Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 – Complex

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is going down this weekend and Disney’s prepared to unleash plenty of good news for fans.

It has been a while since comic book fans were able to come together under one roof to celebrate the upcoming movies, TV shows, toy releases, and more. Disney and Marvel had a lot in store for fans this time around, sharing news and updates about all the content arriving in theaters, Disney+, Hulu, and other platforms. Fans got news about Black Panther 2, Captain America, The Multiverse Saga, and so much more.

Disney premiered the 20th Century Fox film Prey during the event, getting a standing ovation from fans, while also sharing the first look at anticipated shows coming to Disney+ and Disney Channel like National Treasure: Edge of History and Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. A Marvel Studios Animation panel revealed all that’s to come for fans of their animated shows, including I am Groot, What If…?, Marvel Zombies, X-Men ’97, and more.

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is taking place from Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24, so check out everything that Disney has delivered so far at SDCC this year and we will keep updating as more announcements, trailers, and panels go down this weekend.

