Does the 2023 Porsche Macan Have Apple CarPlay? – MotorBiscuit

Today, most consumers expect new luxury cars like Porsche models to provide tech features such as Apple CarPlay. But not all do. For some manufacturers, the absence stems from supply chain issues. In other cases, automakers purposely omit the feature in favor of other systems. So, does the 2023 Porsche Macan have Apple CarPlay?

Available since 2014, Apple CarPlay is software that allows iPhones to interact with an equipped vehicle’s infotainment and other systems. When you connect your iPhone to an Apple CarPlay-compatible vehicle, you can manage many of your iPhone’s functions through your vehicle’s controls, minimizing your need to handle it and mitigating your risk of an accident. And you don’t need to rely on your touchscreen because Siri can handle many of your car’s functions through voice commands.

With Apple CarPlay enabled, your iPhone typically overrides the vehicle’s infotainment software. For instance, you take a call via Bluetooth, you’ll get the audio from your car’s speakers and see your call details displayed on your infotainment screen. But with Apple CarPlay, you’ll see those car details overlaid on an Apple-generated interface that resembles your iPhone’s call and contacts layouts. Also, with CarPlay enabled, you’ll see Apple Maps rather than your vehicle’s built-in navigation system.

Apple CarPlay is relatively simple to set up in compatible vehicles. Plug a USB cable into your car and your iPhone; then, when prompted, grant each to share information with the other. After you do so the first time, CarPlay should initialize every time you plug your phone into the car. You can also wirelessly connect via Bluetooth, though you’ll need to go into your phone’s settings to pair the two. Keep in mind that when you connect the two wirelessly, your device won’t automatically charge. In fact, your Bluetooth-enabled device’s battery might drain faster.

If you’re considering the 2023 Porsche Macan, you’ll be happy to know it comes with Apple CarPlay integration. However, it doesn’t have Android Auto, software that performs similarly to CarPlay but for Android smartphones. So if you’ll be sharing your vehicle with someone with an Android phone, this omission could be a dealbreaker.

However, Car and Driver believes the lack of Android Auto in the new Macan shouldn’t be a disqualifying factor. This luxury compact SUV earned a perfect score from C/D reviewers. They praise its performance, handling, steering, exterior, and interior options.

It’s certainly a powerful Porsche, but if you’re looking for top-level performance, skip the base model’s 261-hp 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine. Opt for the 375-hp Macan S or 434-hp Macan GTS, each packing a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6.

As for driver assists, the Macan comes standard with a lane departure warning system. You’ll have to pay extra for other advanced safety features.

One notable criticism of the 2023 Porsche Macan is that the base model comes with relatively few interior amenities — another reason to opt for a higher trim level. Chances are, if you have the money for a Macan, you have a bit of room to splurge. Porsche knows that and offers multiple options for buyers who prioritize connectivity and infotainment.

The base model comes with a 10.9-inch touchscreen, LED headlights, a 10-speaker audio system, power-adjustable front seats, a Wi-Fi hotspot, USB ports, and outlets. But with more expensive S trim, you can purchase a special compartment for your smartphone to charge wirelessly, a Burmester surround-sound system, and additional phone charging cables.

You can also purchase advanced driver-assistance systems such as automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control, as well as both lane-changing and lane-keeping assistance, separately. And though Siri can do a lot, even in an Apple CarPlay-enabled vehicle, you’ll want the trim with the most advanced safety features.

