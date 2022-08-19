Here's Everything New on Disney+ in August 2022 – TIME

August 2022 brings plenty of new titles to Disney+, including Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel, a behind the scenes look at how, exactly, Iman Vellani became Kamala Khan, and She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, which serves up a star-studded cast—Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, Jameela Jamil, Renée Elise Goldsberry and more—in a comedic arc about, you guessed it, a female Hulk. Next month also means lots of new episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will roll out on the streaming platform.
Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in August 2022.
Available August 3
Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (Season 1, 5 episodes)
The Ghost and Molly McGee (Season 1, 5 episodes)
Lightyear
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series — Episode 302: Into the Unknown
Available August 5
The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)
The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (Sing-Along Version)
Old Dogs
LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation
Available August 10
Bluey (Season 3, 25 episodes)
Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (Season 1)
I Am Groot
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series — Episode 303: The Woman In The Woods
Available August 12
Disney Summer Magic Quest
Father of the Bride
Father of the Bride Part II
Available August 17
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (Episode 1)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series — Episode 304: No Drama
Available August 19
Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)
Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)
Tangled (Sing-Along Version)
Available August 24
Blackish (Season 8)
Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 2)
Eureka (Season 1, 4 episodes)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series — Episode 305: The Real Campers of Shallow Lake
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (Episode 2)
Available August 26
Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10!
Available August 31
America’s National Parks (Season 1)
Europe From Above (Season 2)
Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (Season 3)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series — Episode 306: Color War
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (Episode 3)
