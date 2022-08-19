Here's Everything New on Disney+ in August 2022 – TIME

Ads

August 2022 brings plenty of new titles to Disney+, including Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel, a behind the scenes look at how, exactly, Iman Vellani became Kamala Khan, and She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, which serves up a star-studded cast—Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, Jameela Jamil, Renée Elise Goldsberry and more—in a comedic arc about, you guessed it, a female Hulk. Next month also means lots of new episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will roll out on the streaming platform.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in August 2022.

Available August 3

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (Season 1, 5 episodes)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (Season 1, 5 episodes)

Lightyear

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series — Episode 302: Into the Unknown

Available August 5

The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)

The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (Sing-Along Version)

Old Dogs

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation

Available August 10

Bluey (Season 3, 25 episodes)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (Season 1)

I Am Groot

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series — Episode 303: The Woman In The Woods

Available August 12

Disney Summer Magic Quest

Father of the Bride

Father of the Bride Part II

Available August 17

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (Episode 1)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series — Episode 304: No Drama

Available August 19

Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)

Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)

Tangled (Sing-Along Version)

Available August 24

Blackish (Season 8)

Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 2)

Eureka (Season 1, 4 episodes)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series — Episode 305: The Real Campers of Shallow Lake

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (Episode 2)

Available August 26

Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10!

Available August 31

America’s National Parks (Season 1)

Europe From Above (Season 2)

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (Season 3)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series — Episode 306: Color War

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (Episode 3)

