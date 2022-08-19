Mississippi Rapper, Mac Tree, interviewed by Tha Sharp One on “The Sharp Tank” – EIN News

Ads

There were 1,571 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,425 in the last 365 days.

Mac Tree and Tha Sharp One (The Sharp Tank/No Jumper Podcast)

On "The Sharp Tank" with Tha Sharp One, Mac Tree talks about his independent grind, labels, building a brand, having different revenue streams and more.

GRENADA, MS, USA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — On Thursday, August 18th, 2022, Mac Tree’s highly anticipated interview with Tha Sharp One on “The Sharp Tank,” was released on the No Jumper Podcast’s Official YouTube Channel.

Mac Tree’s true-life story and mindset of a billionaire has captured the attention of one of the most respected and popular podcasters, Tha Sharp One. Known around the industry for keeping it real, Tha Sharp One has been a fan of Mac Tree for some time. Tha Sharp One states, “Mac Tree is cut from a different cloth. He’s a real trap star. A real entrepreneur. A real hustler who literally got it out of the Mississippi mud for real. He’s one of my favorite rappers, so I had to get him on The Sharp Tank, No Jumper, the sharpest and the coolest podcast in the world.”

Mac Tree’s introspective interview with Tha Sharp One covered a wide range of topics, starting with his Mississippi roots and Memphis influences. He discussed why he had to hustle at an early age and that his late Aunt Deb is still his motivation to make it in the music industry. He also covered investing and launching his independent label, that provided him opportunities to work with producers Drumma Boy, ATL Jacob, Rawbeatzz, Loczart, BeatzDaGod, and recording with Young Thug’s brother, Unfoonk of YSL, and others.

He shared his experience at the notorious Mississippi State Penitentiary (Parchman) and gave Jay-Z and Yo Gotti a shoutout for their prison reform work. He emphasized the importance of him proudly representing his home state of Mississippi and wished more rappers from Mississippi would do the same.

The interview addressed the pros and cons of controversial activist and YouTuber, Charleston White. Tha Sharp One also asked Mac Tree about his new EP, his 3D Animated series and more.

After the interview Mac Tree stated, “I’m truly humbled by the fact that Tha Sharp One reached out, invited me on his platform and provided me with the opportunity to tell my story with the hopes of me being a source of inspiration to my fellow brothers and sisters in the struggle. Sharp a real one. I enjoyed the convo. Please overstand that the dream is real. The dream is possible. However, without consistent focus, effort, discipline, sacrifices and faith the dream remains a dream. I’m turning this dream into reality. Support the movement by streaming my music, buying merch, subscribing to my YouTube Channel or booking me in a city near you. It’s up from here.”

Since releasing his latest project, “I’m Not A Role Model” EP, which is available on all digital streaming platforms, Mac Tree has been in full grind mode. Last month, in front of Lester Pace, Rocnation’s Senior VP of Radio Promotions, and many of Atlanta’s top DJs, such as DJ Big X, DJ Filthy Rich, DJ Smooth, DJ Presidential and others in the industry, Mac Tree officially launched his promo run in Atlanta, GA with a live performance of his new single, “It’s Up,” at the Coalition DJs’ “New Music Mondays.” After debuting the Drumma Boy produced record, Mac Tree also performed his street classics, “Airmat” and “Skate.”

For all media requests, features, booking inquiries, etc. concerning Minds of Billionaires Recording Artist, Mac Tree please e-mail a representative at paperboytree@gmail.com or call (662) 230-1454.

https://www.mindsofbillionaires.com

https://www.instagram.com/mactree662

https://www.facebook.com/mactree662

https://www.twitter.com/mactree662

https://www.youtube.com/mactreetv

Joseph Ivy

C&R Consulting

+1 662-321-9017

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Other

Mac Tree appears on “The Sharp Tank” with Tha Sharp One

You just read:

EIN Presswire’s priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone’s Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today’s world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Follow EIN Presswire

© 1995-2022 Newsmatics Inc. dba EIN Presswire

All Right Reserved.

Ads

source