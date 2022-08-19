Tesla update 2022.24: An early look at its features – Not a Tesla App

Tesla has released their latest monthly update, version 2022.24.
As usual, these updates are packed (usually) with improvements and new features.
This update is no different.
The first major feature of 2022.24 is the release of cloud profiles, known officially as Tesla Profiles.
Tesla Profiles will give you the ability to tie your vehicle profile to your Tesla account. Your supported profile settings will then be saved to the cloud, allowing you to sync driver profiles across multiple vehicles.
Tesla introduced the Blind Spot Camera about seven months ago with Tesla’s 2021 holiday update .
The feature lets you display the vehicle’s corresponding fender camera on-screen when you activate the turn signal.
Unfortunately, there were no choices in terms of where the camera feed appeared on the screen, and it was permanently fixed to the bottom of the screen.
With 2022.24 Tesla is fixing that. You’ll be able to drag and drop the camera feed (video) to one of three predefined locations on the screen. They include the bottom corner closest to the driver, the top corner closest to the driver, or the top corner inside of the map area, near the ‘Navigate to’ button.
Sentry Mode Improvements
Sentry Mode has been a great addition since its introduction. It has already helped catch countless thieves and acts of vandalism.
As Teslas become more popular and the feature becomes well known, it could actually help reduce thefts and crime.
With 2022.24 Tesla is adding a new option to Sentry Mode: the ability to disable sounds.
The ability to use Sentry Mode without having an audible alarm was actually a part of update 2022.20 , but it was only available in Israel, where local laws prevent a vehicle alarm from making an audible noise.
With 2022.24 Tesla is now giving you the ability to use a silent version of Sentry Mode.
Tesla says that all other features of Sentry Mode will continue to function, such as sending app notifications.
Driver Profiles
Over the years Tesla has switched many car preferences from applying to everyone to being driver specific.
With this update Tesla is adding a couple more. Your navigation favorites and recent locations will now be profile specific.
That means that when someone else uses your vehicle, they’ll have their own set of recent locations, and your recent locations and other drivers’ destinations will no longer be mixed.
Favorites and recent locations will also be enabled in cloud profiles, so when you change vehicles, you’ll have access to your same recent and favorite destinations.
Live Traffic Visualization
Live Traffic Visualization, a Premium Connectivity feature that lets you view traffic along your route and surrounding streets.
Tesla is now enhancing the live traffic visualization by making it easier to see traffic on your route.
The traditional blue path that shows up in your navigation will now change color, depending on the amount of traffic for that particular area.
You may see a path that goes from blue to yellow to red, signifying the amount of traffic at each portion of the route, blue meaning no traffic.
Update: Traffic visualizations will still be shown on adjacent roads.
Other Changes
It looks like Tesla has made some other minor changes to the top area of the screen in the Model 3 and Model Y.
In order to make room for the blind spot camera at the top of the screen, Tesla has shifted some items around.
The turn signals have moved up, and they’re now above the regeneration/acceleration line and will appear between the gear indicator and battery icon.
When the blind spot camera is active at the top of the screen, certain icons will also shift downward, such as the headlights and HOLD icons.
Update 2022.24 is surely going to be one that lots of owners look forward to receiving. However, keep in mind that Tesla features are often limited to certain regions to support local laws or due to data limitations.
2022.24 may also contain additional features that are not included here, while some features mentioned here may not be available for every model or region.
If you’ve bought an electric car, you know by now how frustrating it can be to find somewhere to fast-charge it. That’s why Tesla initially rolled out its Supercharger network of high-voltage chargers, and now they seem to be getting ready to allow other US electric vehicles to take advantage of the widely available network.
Although there haven’t been many specifics on how the company would do this in the US, Tesla has made it clear that its intention is to make the global network of high-voltage Level 3 charging stations available to non-Tesla EV owners, and it has been running test programs abroad for several months now. According to Twitter user Sawyer Merritt, on the evening of August 16, 2022, Tesla offered a brief glimpse into how the program would work, by temporarily providing non-Tesla owners with membership options on the Tesla App.
It’s unclear whether the company made a mistake by briefly providing access to the program or they were just trying it out, but the membership options remained available through the app from around 9:30 PM to just before midnight, according to Merritt.
It seems like Tesla will be making a “pay per use” option and a membership advertised at just $0.99 per month available to non-Tesla EV owners. Merritt said that each account requires a separate subscription, and there is a daily charge cap of five sessions.
Merritt highlighted the cheap $0.99 monthly membership charge, especially when compared to the $4 per month that Electrify America charges, suggesting that Tesla’s price of about $1 may be an effort to undercut its competitors.
We know Tesla is getting ready to launch the network in North America by creating a new CCS adaptor for non-Tesla EV owners after launching the network in Europe, where Superchargers use the industry-standard CCS plug. Although recently there has been a push by Aptera for Tesla’s connector to become the charging standard.
The shift, which is anticipated to take place before the end of the year, is necessary in order to access additional federal funds intended to hasten the development of EV charging stations.As electric cars become increasingly popular, a higher priority will be placed on making sure drivers have easy access to charging stations for their cars. Tesla has a dominant market share in the electric car space, so it makes sense that they’d offer up the Supercharger network as a service to drivers of other electric vehicles.
This decision won’t be without criticism, though, as the network is one of the biggest benefits of owning a Tesla and is significantly larger than any other fast-charging network in the US. However, the network can get congested at times, and it’s unclear what will happen if more EVs are added to it.
Tesla is expected to upgrade Superchargers to include the CCS connector in addition to Tesla’s proprietary connector.
Tesla’s upcoming Supercharger redesign is also expected to be out later this year.
The Inflation Reduction Act (a sweeping $750 billion health care, tax and climate bill) was signed into law by President Joe Biden.
Included in the package are some incentives that will make buying electric cars in the US more affordable. The caveat is some of the most popular EVs being sold won’t see any difference.
A tax credit of up to $7,500 will be offered to purchasers of new all-electric vehicles and hybrid plug-in vehicles through 2032. For used versions of these vehicles, the plan would also establish a supplementary tax credit worth a maximum of $4,000.
However, the legislation also introduces additional restrictions on who can be eligible for the credit and which vehicles are eligible for it.
For brand-new cars, the manufacturer’s suggested retail price for sedans must be less than $55,000 in order to qualify for the tax credit. For SUVs, trucks and vans, the maximum price would be $80,000.
That price cap effectively leaves out the Tesla Model X and Model S, which start at over $100,000, alongside other premium vehicles like the Mercedes EQS, Porsche Taycan, and GMC Hummer. Some of the more expensive configurations of the Tesla Model 3 won’t qualify either.
The only Model 3 that would currently qualify is the entry-level, rear-wheel drive model, which costs around $47,000. This model would be able to take full advantage of the federal tax credit.
Tesla recently discontinued orders for the all-wheel drive Model 3 Long Range model, which could have made the $55,000 cutoff if it received a small price reduction. It’ll be interesting to see if Tesla begins to offer that model again in the near future.
The Model 3 rear-wheel drive is the only Tesla that is currently sold for under $55,000. Luckily Tesla’s Model Y vehicles are classified as SUVs and will also classify under the truck, vans and SUV portion of the tax credit.
Since SUVs can cost up to $80,000 USD and still qualify for the full tax credit, both Model Ys will qualify as well, including the Performance model which currently comes in at just under $70,000.
This is significant, given that the Model Y and Model 3 are currently the most popular EVs in the United States. In the first half of 2022, more Model Y and Model 3s were sold in the United States than the combined sales of the next ten most popular EVs.
Used electric vehicles must be at least two model years old in order to qualify. The price cap would be $25,000 and the credit would be limited to the lesser of $4,000 or 30% of the cost of the vehicle.
Other hurdles include a requirement for the final assembly needs to be in North America. That should exclude EVs manufactured by Hyundai Motor, Kia, Audi, and Polestar Automotive. Those firms assemble EVs sold in the U.S. in Asia and Europe.
Additionally, the criteria for the EV purchase credit will alter. For instance, there are specifications for the locations of battery pack assembly and the sourcing of battery components. Those specifications appear to be intended to strengthen the American EV supply chain. Around 2024, these new complexities go into effect. The list of approved automobiles is maintained by the Treasury Department.
It’s important to note that the existing $7,500 tax credit, which was established in 2008 and 2009 in order to encourage the adoption of electric cars, included a phase-out provision that would apply if a manufacturer sold 200,000 of the vehicles.
Tesla reached that mark in 2018, and as of right now, its electric vehicles are not eligible for the tax credit. The same applies to General Motors and Toyota (including its Lexus brand). But thanks to the revised bill’s removal of the 200,000 sales cap, their electric cars would once again be eligible for the credit.
Additionally, single taxpayers with modified adjusted gross income beyond $150,000 would not be eligible for the credit. This income cap would be $300,000 for married couples filing jointly and $225,000 for single people filing as heads of household.
It might seem like a smart idea to purchase an electric vehicle right now given all the changes to the EV tax credit. However, bear in mind that several benefits, such as the removal of manufacturer limitations and the application of the credit at the time of sale, won’t take effect until 2024 or the next year.
Even though this modification to the tax incentives will make the already difficult to navigate EV market much more complicated in the immediate term, in the long term it will be great news for customers, especially middle-class mainstream consumers who later on can purchase more affordable EVs.
Tesla has released their latest monthly update, version 2022.24.