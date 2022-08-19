Chimeraland lets players hunt, tame, hatch and create their own dinosaurs in latest update – Pocket Gamer

Ads

Chimeraland is giving fans of the majestically bizarre MMORPG more reasons to dive into its fantasy world with the Attack of the Tyrant update. Now, players can experience prehistoric delights as they create their very own dinosaurs in the game as well as defeat and tame these giants in the wild.

In Chimeraland’s latest update, players can hatch dino eggs and craft mutant T-rexes while hunting the likes of the Spinosaurus, Ankylosaurus and Brontosaurus in the wild. Players can also enjoy the new abilities Pet Shaping and Pet Dyeing to help them customise their mounts.

“We couldn’t be happier to unleash these new beasts into the vast world of Chimeraland, and we can’t wait to see what kinds of wonderfully strange dinosaur chimeras players will create,” says Hideo Liu, Assistant Producer, Level Infinite. “Keep an eye out for even more dinosaurs coming to Chimeraland in the coming weeks!”

The Attack of the Tyrant update also adds a new museum where you can marvel at the models of the new dinosaurs. You can take part in science quizzes as well as join exclusive PvE battles to score dinosaur furniture ornaments and more.

There will also be a seven-day sign-in bonus along with a new Medusa storyline, so if you’re keen on joining in on the fun, you can catch Chimeraland on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It’s a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments or head on over to the official website to learn more.

