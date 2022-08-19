How to watch Nothing's Phone 1 launch event – The Verge

Ads

After weeks of teasers, the flashy smartphone is nearly here

Nothing, the new consumer tech startup led by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, is poised to announce its debut smartphone on July 12th at an event it’s calling (brace yourselves): Nothing (event): Return to Instinct.

The company hasn’t been shy about pre-announcing the Nothing Phone 1’s features ahead of its “official” launch, so we already know what it’s going to look like and many of the features it’s going to offer. Its most flashy element (literally) is a set of illuminating lightstrips on its rear, which can flash in time with the phone’s ringtones, light up to show its charging status, and more.

But the key information that Nothing is yet to reveal is how much the phone will cost, when it’ll release, and where exactly it’ll be available. That should all become clear after its July 12th event.

It starts July 12th, at 11AM ET / 8AM PT / 4PM BST.

We will have the livestream video embedded up top, so you can stick around here to watch when it begins. Otherwise, head to these links:

