Elon Musk may not be buying Manchester United – but this billionaire wants to – Moneycontrol

Elon Musk may have dismissed as a joke his tweet about buying Manchester United, but there is another billionaire who is interested in acquiring the football club. Sources confirmed to ESPN two days ago that British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe would be interested in buying Manchester United if the club is up for sale.

A spokesperson for Ratcliffe, the chairman and chief executive officer of the Ineos chemicals group, had earlier confirmed the same to The Times.

“If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer,” Ratcliffe’s spokesperson said. “If something like this was possible, we would be interested in talking with a view to long-term ownership.”

The spokesperson said that Ratcliffe would be open to buying stake as a prelude to assuming full control at Old Trafford.

“This is not about the money that has been spent or not spent.

“Jim is looking at what can be done now and, knowing how important the club is to the city, it feels like the time is right for a reset,” the spokesperson added.

The Glazers, who bought United in 2005 in a leveraged buyout that saddled the club with huge debts, have long been accused of taking more out financially than they have invested in terms of transfer funds or in redeveloping the club’s crumbling Old Trafford ground.

They further angered Manchester United fans by backing the failed European Super League project in April last year which would have led to the club joining a breakaway competition.

United last won the Premier League in 2013 and have not lifted a major trophy since 2017, with last weekend’s humiliating 4-0 loss away to Brentford leaving them bottom of England’s top flight for the first time in 30 years.

A United fan, Jim Ratcliffe failed with a late bid for Premier League rivals Chelsea in May, losing out to US businessman Todd Boehly’s consortium.

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

