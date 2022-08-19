MIUI 13 on Android 13 beta arrives for Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro – comments – GSMArena.com

Login
Anonymous, 17 Aug 2022MIUI is the best combination of iOS and Android. They copy iOS and you still get the customiza… moreLeast delusional miui lover
Miui is the furthest you can get from Apple design. It will always feel like a bad copy of Apple. Google on the other hand, is leaning on a good direction. Their phones have become way more stylish, but also distinct from others.
Anonymous, 17 Aug 2022Beta for MUI is pre Alpha for others. Avoid.Oneplus: Hold my beer
Meanwhile Xiaomi 12X…
Anonymous, 17 Aug 2022Beta for MUI is pre Alpha for others. Avoid.Used the Betas before on my Mi 9T Pro, besides new features being a bit hit or miss I never encountered anything too bad.
Beta for MUI is pre Alpha for others. Avoid.
Anonymous, 17 Aug 2022MIUI is the best combination of iOS and Android. They copy iOS and you still get the customiza… moreIf you follow closely you'll know that iOS is the one that copy MIUI
The Android Freak, 17 Aug 2022For 450USD, A53 is not at all good. I am getting Moto Edge 20 Pro at same price with everythin… moreA33… not A53…
SShock, 16 Aug 2022Exynos chips in lower end models are fine if they just segment them correctly. Exynos 1280 is … moreFor 450USD, A53 is not at all good. I am getting Moto Edge 20 Pro at same price with everything better on it.
SShock, 16 Aug 2022I always go with latest versions. At least on Apple side of things I didn't really have a… moreMIUI is the best combination of iOS and Android. They copy iOS and you still get the customization of Android. The main problem is that MIUI is often buggy. And there are varying degrees of bloatware, less on the pricier sets.
Chixby, 16 Aug 2022There is nothing to be called STABLE in miui world. Every miui version is some sort of beta in… morei use Xiaomi mid rangers for 3 years now and there is nothing like " a lot of bugs", yes sometimes there 1 or 2 bug but never anything major that prevents you from doing what you need to do on a daily basis.
Chixby, 16 Aug 2022There is nothing to be called STABLE in miui world. Every miui version is some sort of beta in… moreWell, when even Google couldn't get truly stable OS updates on Pixel phones…
Hope it comes with less bloatware
SShock, 16 Aug 2022I always go with latest versions. At least on Apple side of things I didn't really have a… moreRedmi 8 new version available
There is nothing to be called STABLE in miui world. Every miui version is some sort of beta in the heart and has lots of bugs.
RealLifePhones, 16 Aug 2022Text on community post: "MIUI Beta" Text in the changelog: "Stable MIUI" … moreNothing wrong with that.
I have the MI 11 ultra chinese version with call record etc, its a stable EU rom and then the Beta comes and i could DL it for my stable rom 👍🏻
So no lies at all 🤘🏻
domoon, 16 Aug 2022let's pray that this "rushed" update won't brick devices. i always postpon… moreI always go with latest versions. At least on Apple side of things I didn't really have any noteworthy issues in last 4 years of updating to every major update and every security update the moment it was announced.
Text on community post: "MIUI Beta"
Text in the changelog: "Stable MIUI"
Lies over lies 🤦♂️
SShock, 16 Aug 2022It's interesting they are already preparing Android 13. Usually it took months before eve… morelet's pray that this "rushed" update won't brick devices. i always postpone any big updates they launched and see the reviews wether they screwed stuffs or not lul
The Android Freak, 16 Aug 2022Xiaomi has lost market share to Realme/Oppo/Vivo in all categories due to superior camera. Xia… moreExynos chips in lower end models are fine if they just segment them correctly. Exynos 1280 is actually pretty decent performer and I think Galaxy A33 comes with it. It's pretty decent on that one.
SShock, 16 Aug 2022It's interesting they are already preparing Android 13. Usually it took months before eve… moreXiaomi has lost market share to Realme/Oppo/Vivo in all categories due to superior camera. Xiaomi phones are no longer value for money and with poor buggy software,they are no longer trustworthy OEMs. If Samsung delivers great A series and FE series next year with snapdragon chipsets next year,then it will be good for Samsung and RIP for all other brands.
Phone finder
All brands Rumor mill
Home News Reviews Compare Coverage Glossary FAQ RSS feed
Youtube Facebook Twitter Instagram
© 2000-2022 GSMArena.com Mobile version Android app Tools Contact us Merch store Privacy Terms of use Change Ad Consent Do not sell my data