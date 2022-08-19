Summer Moon Coffee to open in Evelyn Hills Shopping Center – Fayetteville Flyer

Ads

Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

Summer Moon Coffee / Staff photo

A new coffee shop will soon open in Evelyn Hills Shopping Center in midtown Fayetteville.

The new shop, called Summer Moon Coffee, is set open on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 1422 N. College Ave., in the southeast corner of the shopping center near Mockingbird Kitchen and Arkadia Retrocade.

The shop will be the first Arkansas location for the fast-growing Austin, Texas-based chain. The new shop is franchised locally by Kaitlyn Skinner and her family.

Summer Moon specializes in wood-fired roasted coffee, served with “moon milk” sweet cream, according to the company’s website. After starting in Austin, the company has expanded to operate about three dozen locations throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Wisconsin.

The chain will offer free samples on their opening day beginning at 7 a.m., and the first 50 guests will receive a swag bag.

The shop is just a few doors down from where Doomsday Coffee got its start before opening a second location near Dickson Street, and then closing at Evelyn Hills in 2019.

The shop will be open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.





