Save 18% on this Estes NASA SLS Flying Model Rocket kit – Space.com

Ads

Space is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s why you can trust us.

By Alexander Cox published 18 August 22

Save over $13 on a 1:200 scale model rocket that’s easy-to-assemble and perfect for beginners.

You can save 18% on an Estes NASA SLS Flying Model Rocket Kit when you grab it from Amazon, which provides perfect outdoor entertainment for late Summer.

The 18% discount (opens in new tab) (which totals over $13) is really not a bad price for this rocket, as we’ve seen it go for over $74 as recently as May. It’s also perfect for enjoying the long Summer evenings, while they’re here and this model in particular is easy-to-assemble, so it’s perfect for beginners who don’t want to be bogged down in the building of a rocket. You can always check out our best model rockets guide for other great models.

This rocket comes pre-finished so it’s perfect for budding astronauts and those without much experience in building model rockets, as they won’t waste any precious flying time with the assembling of the model. In order to launch the rocket, you will need to buy separate parts unfortunately. If you’re looking for other space related entertainment to enjoy outdoors, be sure to check out our best telescopes, best telescope for beginners and telescope deals guides.

Estes NASA SLS Flying Model Rocket Kit $76.99 now $63.42 on Amazon (opens in new tab).

Save 18% on an awesome looking 1:200 scale model rocket replica of the NASA SLS. It’s perfect for beginners as it comes ready to launch and with pre-colored parts. It also has an impressive projected altitude of 350 feet.

Aside from being perfect for beginners, what makes this rocket so awesome? Well, it has an approximate altitude of 350 feet when launched, which is means it will become an imposing figure as it blasts off into the air and will no doubt be cool to watch.

The other thing to note with this model is that it looks cool just sitting on display and is a great model to show off to friends. It’s a scale replica of the Project Artemis Block 1 configuration, which is the first in the proposed line of heavy lift launch vehicles. The fins also act as a display stand so you don’t have to worry about getting one separately.

However, you will have to purchase everything else separately. Estes Porta-Pad II Launch Pad and Electron Beam Launch Controller, Estes model rocket engines (C5-3, C6-3 recommended), starters and recovery wadding. Despite this, this is still a pretty decent price for what is no doubt an impressive model rocket. 18% off (opens in new tab) for a sure-fire way to launch the last of the Summer fun is not something to be dismissed so easily.

Follow Alexander Cox on Twitter @Coxy_97Official (opens in new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) and on Facebook (opens in new tab).

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

STAFF WRITER, E-commerce — Alex joined Space.com in June 2021 as staff writer covering space news, games, tech, toys and deals. Based in London, U.K. Graduating in June 2020, Alex studied Sports Journalism in the North East of England at Sunderland University. During his studies and since his graduation, Alex has been featured in local newspapers and online publications covering a range of sports from university rugby to Premier League soccer. In addition to a background in sports and journalism, Alex has a life-long love of Star Wars which started with watching the prequel trilogy and collecting toy lightsabers, he also grew up spending most Saturday evenings watching Doctor Who.

Contact Alexander: E-Mail Twitter

Get breaking space news and the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!

Thank you for signing up to Space. You will receive a verification email shortly.

There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.

Space is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site (opens in new tab).

© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.

source