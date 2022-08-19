iOS 15.6: All the iPhone Updates You'll Get After Downloading – CNET

Ads

Apple’s latest software upgrade is ready to be installed on your iPhone.

Carrie Mihalcik

Senior Editor / News

Carrie Mihalcik has lived on both coasts and can definitively say that Chesapeake Bay blue crabs are the best. She’s been reporting and editing for more than a decade, including at the National Journal in Washington, DC, and CurrentTV in San Francisco. She’s currently a Senior Editor at CNET focused on breaking news.

Apple’s iOS 15.6 is here and ready to be downloaded to your iPhone. The follow-up to iOS 15.5, released July 20, folds in bug fixes, a lengthy list of security updates and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app.

With iOS 15.6, the TV app will now let you restart live sports games already in progress, as well as pause, rewind and fast-forward. This feature is also available in updates for the iPad and Mac computers.

Here are Apple’s iOS release notes:

iOS 15.6 includes enhancements, bug fixes and security updates.

This may be the last update to iOS 15 before the company’s next mobile software, iOS 16, gets a wide release alongside the heavily rumored iPhone 14. The next version of iOS, which is available now in public beta, will bring several new features, including the ability to edit and unsend messages, a new customizable lock screen, changes to notifications, as well as updates to Wallet and Apple Pay.

Apple also released iPadOS 15.6, MacOS 12.5, WatchOS 8.7 and TVOS 15.6. In addition to security updates, iPadOS 15.6 and MacOS 12.5 got the same TV app update for live sports as iOS 15.6, while WatchOS 8.7 brought bug fixes, and TVOS 15.6 got performance and stability improvements, according to Apple.

source