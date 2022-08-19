Google purges over 1.11 lakh bad content over user complaints in India – ETBrandEquity

Ads

We have updated our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Click “Continue” to accept and continue with ET BrandEquity

Dear user,

ET BrandEquity privacy and cookie policy has been updated to align with the new data regulations in European Union. Please review and accept these changes below to continue using the website.

You can see our privacy policy & our cookie policy. We use cookies to ensure the best experience for you on our website.

If you choose to ignore this message, we’ll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on ET BrandEquity.

25th August 2022

5 August, 2022

December, 2022

14th September 2022

22nd September, 2022

2nd June 2022

2nd June 2022

23rd March 2022

16th December 2021

17th – 18th November 2021

20th October 2021

15 September 2021

18 August 2021

28th – 29th July 2021

29 June 2021

2020-05-28

28th September 2022

15 September 2022

Customer Retention Strategies from Digital Pioneer..

Join us for a series of round-table discussion

Series of round-table discussion

Series of roundtable discussions among CXO leaders..

03 June, 2022

8th December, 2022

RoundTable Discussion onT20 Cricket: Digital Game ..

30th June 2022

30th June 2022

23rd March 2022

23rd March 2022

25th February 2022

27 January 2022

16th December

23 November 2021

Series by Facebook

Playbook for Customer Retention

Knowledge Series



I Heart AMB A VIRTUAL EVENT FOR B2B MARKETERS

Exclusive Video Series

19 August 2021



LESSONS IN MARKETING LEADERSHIP

The tech giant received 32,717 complaints from users in the country in the same period, related to third-party content that is believed to violate local laws or personal rights on various Google platforms.

The Privacy Sandbox initiative is to collaborate with the ecosystem on developing privacy-preserving alternatives to third-party cookies and other forms of cross-site tracking…

Recommended by Colombia

210000+ Industry Leaders read it everyday

Over the past few years, the number of women at the junior level has grown. Still, women continue to be underrepresented at the leadership level. Bias impacts women’s day-to-day work experiences and ability to advance. We are discussing the challenges women are facing in the workplace. #WhatItTakesToBeHer

We have various options to advertise with us including Events, Advertorials, Banners, Mailers, Webinars etc.

Please contact us to know more details.

Get ETBrandEquity‘s top stories every morning in your email inbox.

210000+ Industry Leaders read it everyday

Follow @ETBrandEquity for the latest news, insider access to events and more.

Ads

source