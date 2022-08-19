EchoNous partners with Samsung on AI-guided ultrasound – Mass Device

Ads

August 18, 2022 By Sean Whooley

Redmond, Washington-based EchoNous develops the Kosmos portable, artificial intelligence (AI)-guided point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) tool. Under the new partnership, Kosmos will now be able to run on off-the-shelf Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro tablets (models 12.0 and higher).

According to a news release, the new compatibility will lower the overall price point of the Kosmos platform, which EchoNous said already costs “tens of thousands of dollars less” than the cart-based models against which it competes. The compatibility is aided by Samsung’s Active Pro tablet’s speed, power and battery life, the company said.

“Even for the largest medical providers in the world, every dollar saved is one that can be spent saving another life, and this alliance with Samsung makes it possible for our platform to run on a more economical, off-the-shelf tablet,” said Kevin Goodwin, CEO of EchoNous. “Doctors can now use a tablet that they may already be familiar with and it will still run our platform flawlessly because of its inherent power.”

Prior to the alliance with Samsung, Kosmos has only been operable with EchoNous’ custom-designed Kosmos Bridge display, which was designed specifically for medical use and features minimal surface area and system buttons that are protected in sealed silicone rubber.

Kosmos Bridge will remain on the market, but EchoNous said the compatibility with the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro models offers more options for medical practitioners and hospital procurement staff.

EchoNous said Kosmos represents the only handheld, ultra-mobile tool offering diagnostic-grade imaging with continuous-wave Doppler capability. Its AI-driven system enables the automated assessment of systolic heart function at the bedside, providing diagnostic-quality scans while also meeting HIPAA requirements for data collection, storage and transmissions.

“Our overarching goal is to democratize the use of ultrasound in bedside medicine. When we can utilize existing technology for that purpose, we make these tools that much more accessible,” Goodwin added. “And Samsung customers – even if they’re not medical personnel or never need an ultrasound – can feel good knowing that the devices they depend on for work and play are also helping diagnose patients and save lives around the world.”

