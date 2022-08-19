Apple's Stock Gloom Spreads as More Analysts Trim Price Targets – Bloomberg

Anchored by Anna Edwards and Mark Cudmore, Bloomberg Markets Europe is a fast-paced hour of news and analysis, building towards the drama and excitement of the start of the cash trade across the continent.
UK Borrows More Than Forecast as Inflation Fuels Debt Costs
UK Web Retailers Drive Unexpected Jump in Sales With Promotions
Applied Materials Gives Bullish Forecast in Face of Slowdown
High-Flying Travel Startup Pollen Collapses, Leaving Trail of Complaints
Hong Kong’s GigaCloud Technology Climbs 28% in Nasdaq Debut
NATO Races to Counter Russia’s Threat in Europe’s Weak Spot
Swiss Likely to Vote to Accept Welfare Reform, Split on Tax
Cohen Makes Millions on Bed Bath & Beyond as Meme Traders Recoil
Return to Office Is Being Threatened by a Child Care Crisis in Australia
Emma Raducanu’s Run in Cincinnati Ends in Defeat to Jessica Pegula
Pujols Hits Grand Slam, Leads Wainwright, Cards Over Rockies
‘The Godfather’ Insight on What’s Driving Markets
Kenya’s Economy Can’t Afford a Political Crisis
Sharper Israeli-Palestinian Strife Is Sign of Worse to Come
Richest Silicon Valley Suburb Says Build Anywhere But Here
Neobanks Are Struggling to Make Good on Their Lofty Promises
Stories of Climate Adaptation From a Simmering Subcontinent
Two SAP Staffers Say HR Mishandled Their Work-Event Rape Claims
Florida’s ‘Stop Woke Act’ for Workplaces Blocked by Federal Judge
Starbucks Must Offer to Rehire Fired Activists, Judge Rules
Elon Musk’s License to Print Money Off Lithium Didn’t Last Long
Billionaire Activist Says Australia Still Lags on Climate Goals
New England Cities Fight Abortion Misinformation With Truth-in-Ads Laws
What Penn Station’s $6 Billion Makeover Means for NYC
The Fight Against Evictions Moves to the Courts
Crypto Firm Hodlnaut Reveals Police Proceedings and Slashes Jobs
Japan’s Largest Online Broker to Shut Crypto Mining in Russia
Banks’ Crypto Exposure Capped by Canadian Regulator in New Rules
Ryan Vlastelica
More analysts covering Apple Inc. are cutting their share-price forecasts, signaling growing concerns about an economic slowdown that could hurt the sales of its products.
Wells Fargo Securities and Morgan Stanley were the latest to lower their price targets, joining a drumbeat of brokerage firms that have recently reduced their stock forecasts ahead of the company’s quarterly results slated to be released next week.
Apple's Stock Gloom Spreads as More Analysts Trim Price Targets – Bloomberg
