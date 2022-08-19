Samsung has released a new Galaxy Themes update – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2022 SamMobile
SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Last updated: July 27th, 2022 at 18:09 UTC+02:00
Samsung’s premium decorative content service, a.k.a. Galaxy Themes, is getting a new update via the Galaxy Store. Samsung is now pushing out Galaxy Themes Service version 12.0.0.0.
This is the second update released for Samsung Galaxy Themes Service over the past two months. The changelog is once again missing, so it wouldn’t be wise to hype yourself up for game-changing additions.
Judging by the missing information, this might be a routine update, although it is worth noting that the app’s version changed from 11.1.0.1. to 12.0.0.0. These changes usually happen when new features are added.
Galaxy Themes is the key to changing how One UI looks on your Samsung smartphone and tablet. It enables custom wallpapers, icon sets, fonts, color schemes, and more.
To update the app, open Settings on your device, navigate to “Themes,” and tap the cog-shaped “Settings” icon at the top. Next, scroll all the way down and access “About Galaxy Themes” and check for new updates. You can also download the latest updates via the Galaxy Store on your device.
Join SamMobile’s Telegram group and subscribe to our YouTube channel to get instant news updates and in-depth reviews of Samsung devices. You can also subscribe to get updates from us on Google News and follow us on Twitter.
You might also like
A new update has been sent out for Galaxy Themes which adds support for the system-wide dark mode on Samsung devices. The company has gradually been updating many of its apps with support for the Dark Mode, so it was only a matter of time before Galaxy Themes picked up support as well. A similar […]
August 2022 security patch
Devices
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
SM-R900
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
SM-R920
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
SM-F936B
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
SM-F721B
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2
SM-R510
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm
SM-R910
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE
SM-R905
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm LTE
SM-R915
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE
SM-R925
Samsung Galaxy M13
SM-M135F
Samsung Galaxy M23
SM-M236B
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
SM-M336B
SamMobile Weekly Newsletter
Best picks
Social media
Reviews
© 2022 SamMobile
Samsung has released a new Galaxy Themes update – SamMobile – Samsung news
© 2022 SamMobile