Samsung has released a new Galaxy Themes update – SamMobile – Samsung news

Ads

© 2022 SamMobile

SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Last updated: July 27th, 2022 at 18:09 UTC+02:00

Samsung’s premium decorative content service, a.k.a. Galaxy Themes, is getting a new update via the Galaxy Store. Samsung is now pushing out Galaxy Themes Service version 12.0.0.0.

This is the second update released for Samsung Galaxy Themes Service over the past two months. The changelog is once again missing, so it wouldn’t be wise to hype yourself up for game-changing additions.

Judging by the missing information, this might be a routine update, although it is worth noting that the app’s version changed from 11.1.0.1. to 12.0.0.0. These changes usually happen when new features are added.

Galaxy Themes is the key to changing how One UI looks on your Samsung smartphone and tablet. It enables custom wallpapers, icon sets, fonts, color schemes, and more.

To update the app, open Settings on your device, navigate to “Themes,” and tap the cog-shaped “Settings” icon at the top. Next, scroll all the way down and access “About Galaxy Themes” and check for new updates. You can also download the latest updates via the Galaxy Store on your device.

Join SamMobile’s Telegram group and subscribe to our YouTube channel to get instant news updates and in-depth reviews of Samsung devices. You can also subscribe to get updates from us on Google News and follow us on Twitter.

You might also like

A new update has been sent out for Galaxy Themes which adds support for the system-wide dark mode on Samsung devices. The company has gradually been updating many of its apps with support for the Dark Mode, so it was only a matter of time before Galaxy Themes picked up support as well. A similar […]

August 2022 security patch

Devices

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

SM-R900

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

SM-R920

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

SM-F936B

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

SM-F721B

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2

SM-R510

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm

SM-R910

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE

SM-R905

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm LTE

SM-R915

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE

SM-R925

Samsung Galaxy M13

SM-M135F

Samsung Galaxy M23

SM-M236B

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

SM-M336B

SamMobile Weekly Newsletter

Best picks

Social media

Reviews

© 2022 SamMobile

source