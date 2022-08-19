LOOK: Draymond Green Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post – Sports Illustrated

Ads

Over the weekend, Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green got married.

Many notable people were in attendance, and one of them was Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

The 18-time NBA All-Star posted several photos to his Instagram from the event.

There were tons of likes and comments on his post, and Green also left a comment.

Draymond Green's Comment

Green and the Warriors are coming off winning their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons.

They beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals in six games to seal the deal.

In 2020 and 2021, they had missed the NBA Playoffs in back-to-back seasons, but prior to that they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three titles.

From 2015-18, the Warriors faced off with James in the NBA Finals when he was on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Warriors won three titles over the Cavs, but the Cavs were able to get one in 2016.

James led the Cavs to the biggest comeback in the history of the NBA Finals.

They had trailed 3-1, but then won three straight games to close out the series in a Game 7.

This past season, James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest at 37-years old.

Even at his age, he is one of the top-ten players in the world.

However, James and the Lakers missed the NBA Playoffs with a 33-49 record, which had them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

