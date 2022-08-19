Why NASA Is Launching Yeast Into Space – Yahoo News

Ads

NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) moon rocket creeps toward the pad aboard its mobile launch platform Credit – NASA/Joel Kowsky

When NASA’s massive Space Launch System (SLS) rocket takes off on its first, uncrewed journey around the moon, currently scheduled for Aug. 29, most people will be paying attention to the 32-story machine itself—the largest rocket ever launched. Far fewer will be giving much thought to the yeast going along for the ride. But the little yeast are a very big deal.

Radiation in deep space poses a potentially deadly risk to human beings. Future moon bases and missions to Mars will expose astronauts to space radiation for months and even years at a time. To test how living things bear up under such danger, the SLS will be carrying a shoebox-sized CubeSat known as BioSentinel, which will be released from the rocket, fly past the moon and enter a six- to nine-month orbit around the sun. On board will be microscopic samples of yeast, which will be constantly exposed to the sizzling assault of high-energy cosmic rays and solar particles.

Some of the instruments aboard BioSentinel will measure the intensity of the radiation, while far smaller, finer ones—known as microfluidics cards, built to study extremely small amounts of liquids—will monitor the welfare of the yeast, sending the data they gather back to Earth. Yeast are hardly people, but when it comes to measuring such biological processes as growth, death, and DNA damage, they are a pretty good proxy. The samples aboard BioSentinel, which will have the distinction of flying farther in space than any organisms from Earth ever have before, will tell us a lot about the prospects of the astronauts who will one day follow.

But yeast won’t be the only passengers aboard the SLS when it takes off. The Orion crew capsule that will orbit the moon on the mission will be fairly stuffed with cargo—some of it practical, much of it sentimental. As CNN reports, the center seat of the spacecraft—the commander’s seat—will be occupied by a spacesuit-clad mannequin, which will rest against sensors in the seat to measure the acceleration and vibration a real astronaut will experience during the second, crewed flight of the SLS. The mannequin is affectionately dubbed Moonikin Campos. The first name was chosen by a public contest; the last name is a nod to Arturo Campos, a NASA electrical engineer who made essential contributions to the safe return of the near-disastrous Apollo 13 mission in 1970.

Flanking Moonikin in two other crew seats will be artificial human torsos, made of soft flesh-like material that will include more than 5,600 sensors and 34 detectors to test the radiation levels that real crew members will be exposed to in flight.

Also on board: A Snoopy plush toy—a nod to the Apollo 10 lunar orbital mission, which nicknamed its lunar module Snoopy; a pen nib used by Snoopy cartoonist Charles Schulz; a moon rock collected by the Apollo 11 crew; a space science badge from the Girl Scouts of America; a medal commemorating the Apollo 8 mission—the first crewed lunar orbital mission; and a small handful of tree seeds, which will be planted after the Orion spacecraft returns to Earth. That will continue a tradition begun by the Apollo 14 lunar landing mission, which also carried seeds that were later planted at various sites around the country, sprouting into much celebrated moon trees.

NASA is ready to return to the Moon. After years of delays, cost overruns, technical problems, and political issues, the Artemis I mission to orbit the Moon has crossed its last t and dotted its last i. It could launch as soon as Aug. 29. The mission will be launched on a Space Launch System rocket, a huge and powerful rocket that uses designs and tech legacies from Apollo and the Space Shuttle. Sitting on top is an Orion space capsule, again based loosely on Apollo designs — when something work

NASA’s Artemis I rocket has arrived at the launchpad at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, bringing it one step closer to the historic launch of its uncrewed mission around the moon.

NASA to Announce Candidate Landing Regions for Artemis III Moon MissionPR NewswireWASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — NASA will hold a media teleconference at 2 p.

Gay men face up to a month-long wait for a monkeypox vaccination, health officials have admitted, as the UK’s jab stockpile is set to run dry.

The James Webb Space Telescope has dazzled us with its first batch of images. WIRED got in touch with the one and only Bill Nye to break down some of these astonishing photos, explaining what we're really looking at. Bill analyzes some images of the Carina Nebula, Southern Ring Nebula, Stephan's Quintet and more.

The University of Maryland reported its first presumptive case of monkeypox on Wednesday, according to university health officials.

Three-year-old June Magann’s parents thought they were raising a shy toddler, but her funny sayings and ability to improvise on camera showed just the opposite. Watch one of Magann’s funny moments with Vladimir Duthiers.

Astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann will serve as mission commander and make history as the first Native American woman in space this fall.

A new NASA rocket destined for the moon rolled out of its historic home in Florida late Tuesday, kicking off the first leg of its Artemis I mission.

What can make a weekend trip to Florida better? How about NASA's mega moon rocket launch. There are hotel rooms & vacation rentals available — for now

Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / GettyAt the risk of awarding the title prematurely, we think we’ve found the weirdest study published in 2022. Scientists strapped GoPro cameras to the bodies of six dolphins trained by the U.S. Navy, and recorded them hunting for food and consuming their prey in grisly detail. According to the study, there was a purpose behind this potential invasion of dolphin privacy; namely, to learn more about how the mammals hunted and ate.Scientists

A new study pinpoints erosion hot spots along the entire California coast — and found that cliffs in Northern California are disappearing the fastest.

If you’ve seen a UFO, state group wants to hear from you at a Kennewick meeting.

Is this the companion to an asteroid that hit Earth 66 million years ago wiping out the dinosaurs?

Eruptions of plasma from the sun are careening toward Earth, so forecasters expect a geomagnetic storm to push the northern lights south on Wednesday.

Plus, what to know about how humans can—and can't—adapt to rising temperatures.

(Bloomberg) — A small Australian research lab tucked away in a coastal town, 70 kilometers (43 miles) north of Sydney, says it has developed a patented technology using a catalyst that can turn hydrogen and oxygen into superheated steam capable of driving a power-station turbine.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden Ca

How hot is too hot? Can humans survive excessive temperatures? Where do these heat records exist? All your burning questions answered.

NASA's new moon rocket has arrived at the launch pad for its first test flight. The 322-foot rocket emerged Tuesday night from its mammoth hangar at Florida's Kennedy Space Center. (Aug. 17)

As one of the leading genetic medicine companies on the planet, Sarepta Therapeutics is on the forefront of many nerdy advances. It was the first drug developer to earn U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for products treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare genetic disorder impacting muscle development. Meanwhile, Sarepta Therapeutics currently boasts over 37 pipeline programs, including 21 assets in gene therapy alone.

source