The Latest Android Auto Update Already Includes A Coolwalk-inspired Design. Technology – Nation World News

Ads

This latest update to the stable version of Android Auto has a surprise design change for notifications.

We’ve been waiting for months before Google finally dares to launch the promised redesign of Android Auto, its operating system for vehicles that will include this revamped Visual Wash throughout this summer, and since we’re already looking at its second part, so we should not be too far.

All else indicates that this will happen with the 8.0 update when Android Auto will definitely launch its design change called CoolWalk, and it will practically revamp the entire visual interface, including notification themes.

But curiously, as soon as the user community starts to communicate, the latest stable version that has just been deployed, 7.9.6231, Includes a redesign for notifications Which was supposed to come with the CoolWalk update, so we’ll be closer than ever.

However, it is said that Version 7.9.6231 Launches a design for notifications that begins to be deployed in a stable manner among users which now use a rectangular form with rounded edgesA design that was likely to come with the CoolWalk but would have been brought forward.

It looks like Google is definitely very close to releasing this coolwalk overhaul and may have decided to release this design change for notifications a while back.

However, Google has been pretty quiet on the subject of the CoolWalk redesign for months, given that they originally promised it would be released sometime in the summer, and given that we’re in the last mile now, it’s a lot of fun. Must be close to reach prices. users, most likely at the end of this month or early September.

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

Nation World News is the fastest emerging news website covering all the latest news, world’s top stories, science news entertainment sports cricket’s latest discoveries, new technology gadgets, politics news, and more.

Contact us: contact@nationworldnews.com

© Copyright 2021 Nation World News All Right Reserved.

Ads

source