LicenseFortress Adds Microsoft to Expand SAM Managed Services – Business Wire

Ads

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LicenseFortress today announced the expansion of its real-time monitoring of software license compliance to include Microsoft. An independent provider of SAM managed services for users of Oracle and VMware, LicenseFortress now meets consumer demand that is driven by the ubiquitous nature of Microsoft in today’s business world.

“Customers want an independent SAM managed service that provides proactive monitoring and real-time alerts when they are out of compliance with their software licenses. By folding Microsoft into our real-time, software-license compliance monitoring, we are offering a complete solution to mitigate our clients’ exposure to costly audits,” said Dr. Michael Corey, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of LicenseFortress.

The world’s leading software providers, including Microsoft, audit business customers to ensure compliance with licensing and generate additional revenue from fines for violations. When employees activate unlicensed features or have confusion over virtualization, it can trigger a license violation, and businesses face serious financial risk if audited.

“LicenseFortress began as SAM managed service for Oracle users, and as our company has grown, we have added real-time monitoring of VMware and now Microsoft applications to meet the needs of our existing and future customers. We are confident that our triple threat of licensing experts, proprietary monitoring software, and legal advisors will protect our customers from the financial risks of software audits,” said Dean Bolton, Co-Founder and Chief Architect of LicenseFortress.

Headquartered in Los Angeles and servicing customers globally, LicenseFortress deploys LicenseFortress Discovery™ to monitor an organization’s real-time software license compliance. Its SAM managed service, The ArxPlatform has been named a trend-setting product by Database Trends and Applications three years in a row and is offered by Dell Technologies to its customers. The ArxPlatform uniquely provides customers more protection than the traditional software management solutions with the industry’s only financial guarantee. With a Net Promoter Score of 92.3%, it reflects LicenseFortress’ strong commitment to achieving total customer satisfaction and unparalleled expertise in databases and licensing.

About LicenseFortress

LicenseFortress is an independent software asset management company providing real-time monitoring and license-compliance and legal experts to empower clients to guard against costly software licensing audits. Its independence from software giants combined with its financial and legal guarantees positions LicenseFortress as an unmatched software asset management solution provider for organizations seeking to manage the complexities of software license compliance. Founded in 2014, LicenseFortress is headquartered in Los Angeles and serves customers globally.

Hollie Palmer

424.231.4135

hollie.palmer@licensefortress.com

Hollie Palmer

424.231.4135

hollie.palmer@licensefortress.com

source