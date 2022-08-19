Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2's US version gets August 2022 security update – SamMobile – Samsung news

Ads

© 2022 SamMobile

SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Last updated: August 19th, 2022 at 06:43 UTC+02:00

Two weeks after the release of the August 2022 security update to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung has started rolling out its newest software update to the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Right now, the update is limited to the carrier-locked version of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in the US. The carrier-locked version of the device and variants in non-US markets could get the update within the next few days.

The latest software update for the Galaxy Z Fold 2’s US unlocked version comes with firmware version F916U1TBS2HVG9. The update is available on all carrier networks, including AT&T, Bluegrass Cellular, Cellular South, Comcast, Sprint, Tracfone, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Xfinity Mobile.

The August 2022 security update for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 includes bug fixes and device stability improvements. According to Samsung’s security documentation, the new patch fixes dozens of privacy and security vulnerabilities, including the ones related to MAC address leaks, improper access control, Samsung DeX, and Samsung Knox.

If you want to install the update on your Galaxy Z Fold 2, you can navigate to Settings » Software update and tap on Download and install. You can also download the appropriate firmware file from our firmware database and flash it manually. If you choose this method, don’t forget to back up all your important data.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in mid-2020 with Android 10-based One UI 2.5 software onboard. The foldable smartphone received the Android 11-based One UI 3 update in early 2020 and the Android 12-based One UI 4 update earlier this year. It could get one more Android update (Android 13) later this year or early 2023.

You might also like

Samsung is rolling out the August 2022 security update to the Galaxy Note 20 series worldwide. The carrier-locked and unlocked versions of the smartphones have already received the update. Now, the update is rolling out to the devices in other parts of the world. The latest software update for the Galaxy Note 20 and the […]

Samsung has already released its latest security patch to various high-end Galaxy smartphones in the Galaxy Note, Galaxy S, and Galaxy Z series. Now, the company has started rolling out the update to mid-range devices in the Galaxy A series. The latest Galaxy smartphone to receive the August 2022 security update is the Galaxy A42 […]

Three weeks after the unlocked version of the Galaxy Note 20 received the August 2022 security update, Samsung has started rolling out the software update to the carrier-locked versions of the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in the US. The latest software update for the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy […]

After releasing the August 2022 security update to the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21, and the Galaxy S20, Samsung has started rolling it out to the Galaxy S10 series. The update is currently rolling out in various European countries and regions, including Germany, Greece, Luxembourg, Poland, Switzerland, and the Nordic region. How to install the August […]

Now that Samsung’s new products are up for pre-order in the US and other countries, you can soon get your hands on them. However, sometimes there could be delays in deliveries for online pre-orders, and if you don’t want to face those, you can now pickup your Samsung.com purchases from Best Buy. Samsung is now […]

The Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A53 have started getting the August 2022 security update. These mid-range smartphones from 2021 and 2022 have started getting the new software updates in Russia, and we expect devices in other countries to get the update within the next few days. The Galaxy A52 is getting the update with firmware version A525FXXU4BVG2, […]

August 2022 security patch

Devices

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

SM-R900

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

SM-R920

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

SM-F936B

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

SM-F721B

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2

SM-R510

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm

SM-R910

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE

SM-R905

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm LTE

SM-R915

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE

SM-R925

Samsung Galaxy M13

SM-M135F

Samsung Galaxy M23

SM-M236B

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

SM-M336B

SamMobile Weekly Newsletter

Best picks

Social media

Reviews

© 2022 SamMobile

source