Podcast: Charmyn Ho, head of crypto insights at Bybit talks NFTs, GameFi, the state of crypto and more – CoinJournal

Ads

Choose your language:

It’s been quite the turbulent year in the crypto markets so far in 2022, with words like “contagion”, “death spiral” and “recession” entering vocabulary – a far cry from the up-only environment of the previous year.

However, July provided somewhat of a relief rally. Inflation didn’t quite fall, but at least it didn’t rise either – coming in at the same level as June. In this day and age, that feels like a big victory, where bad news seems to be relentless.

While investors remain fearful amid a cost of living crisis and mass uncertainty, the markets weren’t like the bloodbath of previous months.

That includes crypto, of course. Bitcoin is up from its nadir of close to $17,000 to around $24,000, while liquidity has begun to return, at least a little, to other areas of the market, too.

That’s what makes Charmyn Ho, the Head of Crypto Insights at Bybit, and her monthly report pretty intriguing this month. She works on a monthly study that ByBit publish in conjunction with blockchain analytics company Nansen. This week, she jumped on the CoinJournal podcast to discuss some of the report’s findings.

Looking at many different sectors of the market, the report is an interesting read. It looks at on-chain Ethereum flows, suggesting that capital is still fleeing from the market – pointing towards this welcome reprieve being only a bear rally rather than a trend reversal.

It also assesses NFTs – where things actually look a bit healthier than I was expecting. Charmyn is also particularly drawn to the GameFi sector, and tells a great story of how she began as a pre-teacher before finding her way to crypto through her love of gaming, when one day she came across a game called Axie Infinity.

This, and a lot more, discussed on the episode this week.

Enjoy!

Spotify link here.

Keep updated with our round the clock and in-depth cryptocurrency news.

Unsub anytime

No SPAM ever!

After signing up, you may also receive occasional special offers from us via email. We will never sell or distribute your data to any third parties. View our privacy policy here.

Please be aware that some of the links on this site will direct you to the websites of third parties, some of whom are marketing affiliates and/or business partners of this site and/or its owners, operators and affiliates. We may receive financial compensation from these third parties. Notwithstanding any such relationship, no responsibility is accepted for the conduct of any third party nor the content or functionality of their websites or applications. A hyperlink to or positive reference to or review of a broker or exchange should not be understood to be an endorsement of that broker or exchange’s products or services.

Risk Warning: Investing in digital currencies, stocks, shares and other securities, commodities, currencies and other derivative investment products (e.g. contracts for difference (“CFDs”) is speculative and carries a high level of risk. Each investment is unique and involves unique risks.

CFDs and other derivatives are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how an investment works and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Cryptocurrencies can fluctuate widely in prices and are, therefore, not appropriate for all investors. Trading cryptocurrencies is not supervised by any EU regulatory framework. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Any trading history presented is less than 5 years old unless otherwise stated and may not suffice as a basis for investment decisions. Your capital is at risk.

When trading in stocks your capital is at risk.

Past performance is not an indication of future results. Trading history presented is less than 5 years old unless otherwise stated and may not suffice as a basis for investment decisions. Prices may go down as well as up, prices can fluctuate widely, you may be exposed to currency exchange rate fluctuations and you may lose all of or more than the amount you invest. Investing is not suitable for everyone; ensure that you have fully understood the risks and legalities involved. If you are unsure, seek independent financial, legal, tax and/or accounting advice. This website does not provide investment, financial, legal, tax or accounting advice. Some links are affiliate links. For more information please read our full risk warning and disclaimer.



source