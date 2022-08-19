Blockchain Developer Input Output Global Announces Collaboration To Drive NFT Adoption on Cardano – The Daily Hodl

Ads

Input Output Global (IOG), the blockchain company behind Cardano (ADA) , is collaborating with a non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem to drive NFT adoption.

NMKR, which claims to be “the number one NFT minting and payment infrastructure on Cardano,” has built a Minting API for a new NFT ecosystem, according to a new press release from the company.

NMKR also plans to integrate a new fiat payment option that will allow users to pay with traditional currencies in addition to crypto.

Cardano co-founder Charles Hoskinson, the chief executive of IOG, says the collaboration with NMKR is an important step for his company.

“We are excited to be working with NMKR as they develop an entire minting and payment infrastructure ecosystem, making NFTs accessible for everyone.”

Earlier this summer, famous actor and comedian Martin Lawrence used NMKR’s new Minting API to launch his first NFT collection.

SOLD! #ADA #Cardano https://t.co/oqNPKwfIII pic.twitter.com/7DmnzDGXW4

— Martin Lawrence (@realmartymar) June 11, 2022

Cardano’s native asset ADA is trading at $0.5598 at time of writing. The 6th-ranked crypto asset by market cap is up 1.37% in the past 24 hours and more than 10% in the past week.

The NMKR token is trading at $0.0086 at time of writing. The 779th-ranked crypto asset by market cap is up nearly 13% in the past day and more than 1% in the past week.

Featured Image: Shutterstock/foxaon1987/Mingirov Yuriy

