'On The Count of Three' Hulu Release Date Announced – Disney Plus Informer

Hulu has announced that the new original film “On the Count of Three” will arrive on Hulu on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Jerrod Carmichael makes his directorial debut and stars in “On the Count of Three,” a darkly comic feature about two best friends, Val (Carmichael) and Kevin (Christopher Abbott), on the last day of their lives. Val has reached a place where he feels the only way out is to end things. But he considers himself a bit of a failure—his effectiveness lacking—so he figures he could use some help. As luck would have it, Val’s best friend, Kevin, is recovering from a failed suicide attempt, so he seems like the perfect partner for executing this double suicide plan. But before they go, they have some unfinished business to attend to.

The film also stars Christopher Abbott, Tiffany Haddish, JB Smoove and Henry Winkler. It has been directed by Jerrod Carmichael and written by Ari Katcher & Ryan Welch.

You can check out the trailer for the film below:



