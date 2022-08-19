BAYC NFT sells for 777 Eth, worth US$1.4 million, amid crypto downturn – Forkast News

Ads

Non-fungible token (NFT) Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) #5383 sold for 777 Eth on Wednesday, worth some US$1.4 million, amid a crypto downturn.

Lachlan is a journalist and producer at Forkast working from Melbourne, Australia. His work can be found in numerous magazines in Australia on topics ranging from culture to science. Lachlan holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Macleay College in Australia.

