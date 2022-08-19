BUSD overtakes ADA and returns as seventh most capitalized cryptocurrency – The Cryptonomist

Dubai To Be the Web 3 & Metaverse Capital of The World
Web 3.0 Blockchain: The Revolution in Browsing
UN: “monitoring the use of cryptography can make the Internet safer”
Forged document from the SEC against Tether
The SARB plans to regulate crypto as a financial asset
US: a proposal to ban cryptocurrencies from banks
UK: MPs’ inquiry into crypto
Ripple attorney publishes article on importance of fair crypto laws
UN: “monitoring the use of cryptography can make the Internet safer”
Forged document from the SEC against Tether
North Korea is the new realm of crypto hackers
SEC: Gary Gensler considers Bitcoin to be a commodity
Dubai To Be the Web 3 & Metaverse Capital of The World
Zcash, what future?
Crypto Gibraltar – DLT business meets the metaverse
NFT Show Europe maps out the metaverse by connecting blockchain innovators with immersive digital artists
Cardano SPO Column: Cardano Blockhouse [CBH]
Cardano NFT Column: Battle Borgz
Cardano NFT Column: EntheosAI
Cardano SPO Column: Token Stake Pool [TOKEN]
Ripple launches crypto payments in Brazil
Beaten and kidnapped in exchange for Bitcoin, it happened in India
BUSD overtakes ADA and returns as seventh most capitalized cryptocurrency
The Bitcoin Family sends out signs of optimism
Beaten and kidnapped in exchange for Bitcoin, it happened in India
The Bitcoin Family sends out signs of optimism
Bitcoin: will volatility last forever, or not?
Michael Saylor to Elon Musk: “We would prefer that you buy more Bitcoin”
Ethereum: the Merge will not reduce fees
Merge: Great opportunity for Coinbase according to JP Morgan
Coinbase is exercising caution over the Merge of ETH
Federal Reserve: new guidelines to benefit crypto and fintech
$349 million devaluation for Bitcoin mining company Riot
Proof-of-work: Chinese Ethereum miner plans on forking Ethereum
Bitcoin mining and warming toward catastrophe?
Ethereum miners record a boom in earnings in July
BUSD overtakes ADA and returns as seventh most capitalized cryptocurrency
Polkadot: aUSD loses peg but then recovers it
DAI could lose its peg to the dollar
Tether and Circle will support Ethereum’s Proof of Stake
Bitcoin (23k), Ethereum (1.9k), Filecoin Price Analyses
Bitcoin (23k), Ethereum (1.9k), Elrond Price Analyses
Bitcoin (24k), Ethereum (1.9k), Litecoin Price Analyses
Bitcoin (24k), Ethereum (1.9k), Shiba Inu Price Analyses
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Price Analyses
DeFi: industry figures drop again
3 best Celsius alternatives in 2022
Crisis for Vauld? Withdrawals halted and corporate restructuring underway
Ledger integrates DeFi Alkemi project on its own app
XCarnival hacker accepts reward
Meta expands Horizon Worlds metaverse to Spain and France
Cardano: Snoop Dogg’s son joins NFT project Clay Nation
Rumble Kong League NFT announces partnership with Round 21
The Sandman: meet the Italian NFT artist who drew Goldie and more
Blockchain is at the service of gaming
Microsoft invests in blockchain gaming with StarHeroes
The best play-to-earn apps that pay for playing games
Crypto Heroes: play with Cryppo to win up to 1 Ethereum
Meta expands Horizon Worlds metaverse to Spain and France
The metaverse will transform the tourism industry
Excellent quarterly for Roblox, but subscriptions are down
Vitalik Buterin speaks out on the future of the metaverse
The Sandman: meet the Italian NFT artist who drew Goldie and more
Bruno Cerasi: the NFT project Faded22/ on display in Times Square
The true identity of crypto artist Pak might be revealed
“Crypto Art Begins”: the first NFT book by Rizzoli with 50 top artists
Nigeria seeks to increase adoption of the eNaira CBDC
Benefits and preferences for users: WhiteBIT Crypto Exchange launches its own token
Colombia: a national digital currency to prevent tax evasion
Russia: GDP decline is less severe than expected and Putin criticizes the US
Australia: new project to test a CBDC
SoftBank’s black quarter sinks the Nikkei
The profile of the modern investor
Visa vs Bitcoin’s Lightning Network: the increases in transactions
Bitstamp launches Summer of Discovery offer
More problems for Coinbase
India investigates a series of crypto exchanges
Coinbase under scrutiny by SEC for its staking programs
How to use Solidity from Ethereum
Ethereum: how do smart contracts work?
What exactly is a smart contract?
How to use Polygon in DeFi and earn MATIC on AAVE
Bitstamp launches Summer of Discovery offer
More problems for Coinbase
India investigates a series of crypto exchanges
Coinbase under scrutiny by SEC for its staking programs
Continuously losing money in the Crypto Market? A 20-year trader share his ways to profit
How to buy, sell and create NFTs on OpenSea. The ultimate guide
How Compound works for lending with cryptocurrencies
Crypto gadgets: new physical device for tracking cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin Beach: the wallet project born in El Salvador expands.
LaLiga Names Divi Official Crypto Wallet for MENA, SEA, & China, in World’s First for a Football League
How to configure a MetaMask wallet
Recover a Bitcoin wallet.dat password in 2 minutes!
By Vincenzo Cacioppoli – 19 Aug 2022
The battle in the market capitalization ranking between Binance’s stablecoin BUSD and the token of the Cardano blockchain ADA continues.
ADA’s overtaking of BUSD had occurred on 9 August at a time of the token‘s rise near its $0.55 resistance. ADA‘s valuation had reached $18 billion, above BUSD’s $17.88 billion. But on 17 August Binance’s stablecoin performed a counter-run, surpassing $18.5 billion in capitalization against ADA’s $17.9.
During the market high in November 2021, ADA had reached $95 billion in capitalization, when the token had surpassed the $2.5 valuation. Total market capitalization had touched $3 trillion. Market declines in the first six months of the year caused the token to lose more than $1 trillion in capitalization.
Binance USD has quickly become one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrencies in the world, with a variety of use cases and growing demand, at a time when the cryptocurrency and stablecoin markets are certainly under pressure. This is because BUSD, launched by Binance with Paxos in 2019, has taken great care to ensure its robustness and security to the smallest detail. Binance wanted to put the utmost importance on ensuring that every unit of stablecoin could be backed verifiably with US dollars, thus giving peace of mind to its users and providing more credibility to a stablecoin industry, which, especially after the collapse of the Terra/UST stablecoin, continues to be closely watched by all international regulators, who maintain doubts about the soundness of their liquid reserves. 100% of market capitalization would be guaranteed by liquid reserves or similar means.
Cardano, which is considered a possible Ethereum killer because of its blockchain that is more sustainable and cheaper than that of Ethereum, has suffered a heavy downturn in the market in recent months, which has brought the token’s price below $0.5, struggling to break through for weeks. It is no coincidence that behind the giants of the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Binance Coin, XRP and USD Coin, it has long been the most capitalized cryptocurrency, before indeed BUSD undermined its seventh position.
According to experts, the breaking of the strong resistance at $0.55 could lead to a new rally of ADA, even up to the $1 mark again. Reaching such a level would most likely allow ADA not only to surpass BUSD, but also XRP in the sixth position, which it currently occupies with a market value of $18.7 billion.
Vincenzo was born in Genova but lived most of his life in Milan. He has a degree in political science. He is a journalist, blogger, writer, and marketing and digital advertising expert. After a long experience in traditional marketing, he started working with the web and digital advertising in 2011, creating a company called Le enfants. Passionate about the web and innovation, in 2018 he started exploring the topics related to blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Independent cryptocurrency trader since March 2018, he now collaborates with companies in the sector as a content marketing specialist. In his blog. mediateccando.blogspot.com, he has long been primarily focused on blockchain, which he considers to be the greatest technological innovation after the Internet. His first book about blockchain and fintech is scheduled for release in November.
Marco Cavicchioli – 19 Aug 2022
Reporting the future.
The latest news about Bitcoin, ICO, trading, blockchain and fintech.
Stay updated on all the news concerning cryptocurrencies and the whole world of the blockchain
We use cookies to make sure you can have the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.
BUSD overtakes ADA and returns as seventh most capitalized cryptocurrency – The Cryptonomist
Dubai To Be the Web 3 & Metaverse Capital of The World