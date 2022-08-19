Who is Moon Jihyo? Rumored girlfriend of Winner's Seungyoon a YG actress – MEAWW

Ads

A K-pop fan claims to have photographed Winner's Yoon aka Seungyoon with Moon Jihyo on a date

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA: It seems that it is dating rumor season in the South Korean entertainment industry. We have had several K-pop idols being linked with other idols or celebrities like BTS’ J-hope and model Irene Kim. NCT’s Haechan and Itzy’s Ryujin were linked together for the sixth time with far-fetched claims that have fans tired. And on the same day that Ryujin was allegedly spotted outside Haechan’s home, Winner’s Yoon aka Seungyoon was paired up with rookie actress Moon Jihyo.

While fans were celebrating Winner’s 8th debut anniversary on August 17, a fan account of Seungyoon posted two photos claiming that it was him and his rumored girlfriend. The couple in the pictures were wearing matching outfits in blue and holding hands. The fan captioned it as “Telling the story of how I came out for a walk and spotted my bias on a date…” Fans further investigated and felt that the photo was taken in the same area as YG’s building. While both people in the photos were wearing masks, fans think it is Yoon aka Seungyoon of Winner while the girl is actress Moon Jihyo.

Moon Jihyo first joined Seungyoon and Winner’s label YG Entertainment around 2019. Born in 2000 and having graduated from SOPA in Seoul, she was introduced as a rapper and was said to be a trainee under the subsidiary The Black Label, home to Jeon Somi. Jihyo is also a known face among K-hip hop fans as she participated in the survival show ‘High School Rapper’ back in 2017. She later signed on with YG Stage as an actress. Winner fans also recognize her as the actress in Seungyoon’s latest music video ‘Born To Love You’ in March.

While Moon Jihyo’s identity is not confirmed, fans are confident that the man in the photo is Winner’s Seungyoon as his label YG Entertainment neither accepted nor denied the rumors. Instead, they gave a vague statement on August 18, “It is difficult for us to comment on the personal matters of our agency’s artists.” With dating being considered a taboo in K-pop as toxic fans often drop idols who are in a relationship, most agencies immediately deny any dating rumor. With YG’s ambiguous response, some fans think their two artists are indeed dating.

Watch the music video of ‘Born To Love You’ with Winner’s Seungyoon and Moon Jihyo below.

This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online.

