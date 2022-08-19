How to add Lock Screen widgets in iOS 16 – The Apple Post

Ads



Changes to the iPhone Lock Screen are arguably iOS 16’s biggest new feature, bringing personalisation options that allow users to change the look of the date and time with type styles and colour choices, add widgets to the Lock Screen to get information at a glance, such as upcoming calendar events, the weather and battery levels, relocated notifications, and more.

Widgets are glanceable snippets that offer information without having to enter an app. For example, the Weather widget shows the current temperature all the time on the Lock Screen without opening the Weather app, and the Calendar widget shows any upcoming events with a glance, without opening the Calendar app.

iOS 16 offers users a variety of widgets to choose from to customise their iPhone’s Lock Screen, many of which are available in various sizes with different information and layouts to select, including live news from Apple News, world clocks, battery statuses, stocks, reminders, and more.

If you have changed the wallpaper for your Lock Screen and wish to use the same wallpaper on your Home Screen, tap Set as Wallpaper Pair when prompted.



