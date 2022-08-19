Solana Wallet Slope Says no Evidence Linking Security Flaw to $4 Million Hack – CryptoPotato

Ads

The developers behind the Slope wallet claim that there’s no link between the security vulnerability in the wallet and the multi-million Solana-based incident.

Solana mobile wallet provider Slope Finance, said to be responsible for the recent multi-million dollar incident, has admitted to a security vulnerability while adding that there is no evidence linking the security flaw to the hack.

This is despite the fact that Solana Labs researchers have fingered the wallet provider’s security lapses as the cause of the over $4 million hack that occurred earlier in August.

“We found no additional vulnerabilities during the investigation and intense scrutiny by multiple parties,” Slope stated in today’s blog post, adding that “therefore, we believe the latest patched version of Slope Wallet is safe to use. The Slope team will continue to obtain regular audit reports and work with security professionals on a rolling basis.”

Anthonia is a fintech writer who has been involved in the crypto space since 2017 covering developments across regulations, adoption, and several other aspects of the Industry. When not neck-deep in the crypto news cycle, Anthonia spends her free time globetrotting and playing video games.



Sign-up FREE to receive our extended weekly market update and coin analysis report

source