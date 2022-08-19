Grab a refurbished iPad Pro 9.7-inch for a great all-purpose device – New York Post

Ads

Thanks for contacting us. We've received your submission.

iPads routinely make the top of every “best tablet” list, but unfortunately the price for a new one is pretty steep. Luckily, iPads can last for years, so buying a refurbished iPad is a completely viable way of upgrading your tech without shelling out full price. This refurbished Apple iPad Pro 9.7-inches is only $212.99, and just take a look at what it can do.

The 9.7-inch Retina display on this iPad produces that same stunning color and clarity that helped put iPads on the map. Add in the 12MP iSight camera and 5MP FaceTime camera and you’ve got a photo and web conferencing setup that practically stands toe-to-toe with current tablets from other brands.

This iPad Pro has been refurbished and might show some signs of wear. It could have light scuffing on the bevel/case or light scratches, but that’s just an excuse to buy a cool case! Plus, one of the biggest things to worry about with older tech is the battery life, and this one still has 10 hours for school, work, streaming, music, gaming, and working!

If you’re hesitant to buy an iPad that’s technically got a few years on it, this one has more going for it than the price. The Apple iPad Pro 9.7-inch is a legendary tablet that people still search for as an alternative to modern models because it so neatly packed and improved upon the features of previous iPad generations into a more compact build. It’s still a very desired tablet for those looking for a great all-purpose mobile device. Connect a Bluetooth keyboard to it, and you’ve practically got a super-compact laptop!

Want an upgrade for a reasonable price? For a limited time, you can get the Apple iPad Pro 9.7″ 128GB – Space Gray (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) on sale for $212.99.

Prices subject to change.

Share Selection

source