How to update your Instagram app and FIX repeating Stories glitch on iPhone – HITC – Football, Gaming, Movies, TV, Music

Photo by Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The repeating Instagram Stories glitch is the most frustrating tech failure of 2022. But finally, it appears that there may be a solution. Read on to find out how to update your Instagram app to try and solve the problem.

For many of us, waking up and checking your insta feed feels as normal as brushing your teeth or making breakfast. But as everyone knows, there’s nothing more frustrating than when technology goes wrong.

Recently, many users have reported that they’re having difficulty with the photo-sharing app. Specifically, that their Instagram stories are repeating, meaning they are forced to view certain stories over and over again.

If you thought it was just your phone acting up, it turns out you’re definitely not the only one affected:

Why instagram making me view the same stories 100 times

Instagram themselves are yet to make an official comment on the matter, however, a representative for their parent company, Meta, has finally made an announcement.

Speaking to iNews, Christine Pai discussed the issue saying the company was “aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram Stories.”

She continued, saying Meta was “working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible”.

And thankfully, it appears they have now offered a solution.

Following Pai’s statement, Instagram has today (June 15) released a new update.

The update, known as Version 239.1, “contains bug fixes and performance improvements”.

Clearly, the upgrade is fairly straightforward and will not alter the fundamentals of the app. If successful, the update will simply ensure your app is running as efficiently as possible meaning that if all is well, you won’t have to deal with the repeating stories glitch anymore.

If updating an app sounds a bit too technical for you, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered.

If you’re using an iPhone, all you need to do is head to the App Store.

There, you will find your profile picture on the top right-hand side of the screen.

Click on the picture and from there, simply scroll down to the tab that reads ‘Upcoming Updates’.

If you haven’t already installed the new Instagram update, simply install it using this tab and hopefully that should be your app back to working normally.

If you’re using an Android device, there is a similar fix.

Head to the Google Play Store and again, tap the profile picture on the top right of the screen.

Then click on to ‘Manage apss and device’.

There, the apps that have an update available like Instagram, will be labelled as ‘Update available’.

Simply press the update button and that should be you! Hopefully we won’t have to watch any more Instagram stories more than once now.

