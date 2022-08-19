New Disney+ shows and movies to stream this weekend (August 19) – Hidden Remote

Ads

Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer “Jen” Walters/She-Hulk in Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.

Disney+ is easily one of the most popular streaming services out there. That’s why it’s so fun to be able to look at the releases from the past week.

For the most part, Disney doesn’t stick to one particular formula. If anything, the platform continues to evolve and change with its market. Most notably, the newest update is that Disney+ will be introducing an ad-based service by the end of the year.

Even so, I’m sure most of us will still watch Disney+ with or without ads. No matter how you feel about the change, we still have a few more months of freedom until then. With all that depressing talk out of the way, let’s break down the newest additions to Disney+.

If you’re looking for a pick-me-up, then these new additions to Disney+ might be the cure to your ailments.

While there was one big release for Disney+ this week, there were some smaller yet exciting additions. I’m sure a lot of us are excited about the latest Marvel installment which I hinted at above but let’s break down the rest.

This was a huge week for release if you’re a Disney fan. Whether you’re getting caught up on HSMTMTS episodes or want to check out the newest Marvel series, there are a lot of options. If you’re not interested in those, you can always spend the weekend, singing some of your favorite songs with the new Sing-Along versions of beloved movies.

Either way, there is plenty to chose from with this week’s batch of releases. Personally, I’m anxious to see if She-Hulk is going to be good or I won’t be able to make it past the bad CGI. With everything being released though, you should be able to find something.

What do you plan on watching on Disney+ this weekend? Be sure to share in the comments.

