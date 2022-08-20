Home Latest News Rockledge expansion, Brevard NPA voters, NASA SLS and Hotel Melby – Week...

Rockledge expansion, Brevard NPA voters, NASA SLS and Hotel Melby – Week in Review – Florida Today

By
Aabha Sharma
-
Ads

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com
Looking for more information on the stories covered in today’s Week in Review segment? 
You can find the stories here:
Environmental groups concerned over plans to develop 1,080 homes in west Rockledge
Independents now exceed Democrats in Brevard among those registered to vote
California company to buy Hotel Melby for $59 million in downtown Melbourne
NASA’s big gamble: Is new rocket too costly to launch us back to the moon?
Rob Landers is a veteran multimedia journalist for the USA Today Network of Florida. Contact Landers at 321-242-3627 or rlanders@gannett.com. Twitter: @ByRobLanders
Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

source

Ads
Previous articleFord Mustang Mach-E vs. Tesla Model 3: Compare Electric Cars – The Car Connection
Aabha Sharma

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR