Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH Consolidates Near $1,500; Time To Buy Or Sell? – CoinGape

Ads

A rebound in the US dollar index weighs on the prospects of the second largest cryptocurrency. The Ethereum (ETH) price printed modest losses on Thursday. The formation of three consecutive ‘Doji’ candlesticks indicates indecision among traders.

advertisement

As of press time, ETH/USD reads at $1,494.97, down 1.69% for the day.

On the daily time frame, the ETH’s recent price action could be predicted bearish as it is not able to break its previous swing highs. Furthermore, the formation of a bearish Harmonic pattern, known as the Gartley pattern makes bears hopeful. It’s a short-term reversal pattern, which occurs when the price starts to fall from 78.6% of the Fibonacci retracement of its previous trend.

As per the mentioned price pattern we can expect a downside move toward $1430.

In addition to that for the three days, ETH is forming an inside candle of a big bullish candle, indicating sideways movement. Now, if the price breaks 50% of the bullish green candle and closes below that level, then we can expect the continuation of the prevailing downside trend.

The trend is expected to change in a shorter time as well. The asset is making higher highs and higher lows. Near the highs, the price entered into consolidation. Next, a double-top structure broke down to lower levels. Near the mentioned level, investors started distributing ETH resulting in shorting opportunities.

Further, the 20-day EMA bearish crossover to the 50-day EMA strengthen the bearish sentiments in the asset.

On the contrary, a daily close above $1,500 would invalidate the bearish theory.

Conclusion:

advertisement

ETH is slightly sideways to bearish on multiple time-frame. An acceptance below $1,500 on the daily basis could start a fresh selling spree.



Bitcoin Price Analysis: Potential Descending Move Toward $21,000 On This Bearish Formation

Ripple Price Analysis: Is Upside Rally Over As Bears In Control?

DAILY NEWSLETTER

Your daily dose of Crypto news, Prices & other updates..

source