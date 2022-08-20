Binance Integrates PancakeSwap Search Widget Into Mobile App – BSC NEWS

Ads

The synergy between centralized and decentralized platforms gives users the best of both worlds.

Binance has integrated PancakeSwap's decentralized exchange (DEX) platform into the search interface of the Binance Mobile App. With this integration, users can now be redirected to the PancakeSwap DEX when searching for tokens not available for trading on Binance exchange. The tokens can then be swapped on the DEX through the app, which is currently in beta with a limited token list.

The integration was captured in PancakeSwap's Monthly Report for July. Back in March, PancakeSwap announced a partnership with Binance to launch the PancakeSwap Mini Program. The in-app implementation of PancakeSwap enables users to directly access PancakeSwap without the need to leave the Binance Mobile app.

The search integration gives users more ways of accessing the PancakeSwap Mini Program, enabling them to enjoy the benefits of centralized and decentralized finance (CEDEFI) from one app. The CEDEFI partnership between Binance and PancakeSwap now enables users to open a Binance DeFi Wallet and make use of PancakeSwap's utilities such as swap, yield-farming, adding or removing liquidity, and staking within the Binance Mobile App.

PancakeSwap affirmed in the July monthly report that it would continually update the Mini-Program with more features. The platform believes that its Mini Program will grow its userbase and help onboard new users to decentralized finance.

PancakeSwap is a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) built on BNB Chain. It offers users various features such as Liquidity Pools, Swapping, Yield Farming, Syrup Pools, Automated Market Maker, Initial Farm Offering (IFO), NFT profile system, and many others.

In addition, the protocol helps users make the most out of their crypto assets by trading, earning through yield farming, and winning via lottery, prediction, and NFT collectibles. With the highest trading volumes in the market, PancakeSwap is the leading DEX on the BNB Chain.

‍

