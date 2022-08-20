Instagram Launches New ‘Buy Through DMs’ Feature + All The Social Media News You Need This Month – Plann

Ads

TRY PLANN NOW

Get ready to level up your social commerce with Instagram’s new buy through DMs feature.

It’s that time again when we round up all the most important social media updates and news you may have missed over the past few weeks.

From Facebook getting a makeover to Instagram changing the way users shop and a long list of TikTok updates and new features, we’ve broken them all down so you don’t miss a beat.



Use Plann’s strategy tool to design your own Instagram Reels strategy. Then schedule and auto-post your Reels!



Facebook is getting a makeover! Following in the footsteps of its sister social media platform Instagram, the Facebook News Feed is splitting into two.

In a Facebook post, Mark Zuckerberg announced the new Home tab you see when first opening the app will be devoted to algorithm-based content with Reels, Stories and other personalized content they think you will like. Basically, the Home tab will act as a discovery engine.

It’s likely Meta is making these changes as a way to keep up with the growing popularity of TikTok, which uses algorithms to suggest content they think users will enjoy most.

To make sure people can still keep up with what their friends are doing, the brand new Feeds tab will display all your friend’s recent posts, your favorite Facebook pages and groups content.

In another big step, Meta announced music revenue sharing on Facebook, making it easier for creators to monetize videos using licensed music from their favorite artists.

In partnership with Rights Manager, creators can start earning money through videos that use licensed songs, with 20% of the revenue going to video creators and a separate portion going to the artists and Meta.

So, how can you start monetizing your Facebook videos?

1. Creators must meet monetization eligibility requirements

2. Content must be eligible for in-stream ads

3. Satisfy Facebook’s monetization policies, community standards and music guidelines

4. Videos must be at least 60 seconds

5. Includes some visual component, meaning licensed music itself can’t be the video’s primary purpose

Instagram is testing a new Live Producer tool that helps creators live-stream from their desktops with third-party streaming platforms.

This new move shows just how much Instagram is continuing its focus on video content.

Up until this point, creators could only live-stream via Instagram Live. But with this new feature, creators will be able to level up their streams with production features including additional cameras, external microphones and graphics.

Instagram is giving us a brand new way to shop! Its new “payments in chat” feature allows users to purchase products and track orders through the comfort of their direct messages.

When chatting with a qualified business on Instagram you’ll be able to send the business a DM choosing your favorite product, placing the order and using Meta Pay all from the comfort of your DMs.

For small businesses, the new feature allows you to:

• Chat with customers in real-time

• Create product descriptions and prices

• Request and collect payments

This feature is currently only available in the US, but we hope it gets rolled out globally soon!

In the world of TikTok, there are a few new features you might have missed.

TikTok is reportedly testing out new restrictions for live streams that stop viewers under the age of 18 from accidentally encountering adult content. This feature gives creators an option to restrict their LIVE to only adults.

In other protective measures, TikTok is rolling out a maturity rating system for young audiences called Content Levels, which organizes videos based on thematic maturity – just like movies do.

TikTok has also introduced a multi-channel educational experience called Follow Me that helps small-and-medium businesses (SMBs) to harness the power of TikTok to increase business growth.

The six-week program gives SMBs resources and tips and tricks on how to get started on the platform and how to build engaged communities on the app.

A day before new policy changes were going to take effect, TikTok agreed to pause changes to its controversial privacy policy which planned to deliver targeted ads to users, without requesting consent for using data stored on their devices.

This proposed update poses serious privacy concerns for users while offering new targeted advertising opportunities for brands. We’re yet to hear what’s next when it comes to EU privacy updates on TikTok, but we’ll keep you in the loop once we know more!

TikTok is finally updating their auto-generated caption feature! When the feature was first released in April 2022, creators had to switch on auto-generated captions but with the new update viewers and creators can now enable auto-generated captions, making the platform even more accessible.

The new feature also lets you translate captions and descriptions into any language, making language barriers a thing of the past on the platform.

Meanwhile in the Twittersphere, CoTweets could soon be rolled out. Current testing to select users in the U.S., Canada and Korea of the new feature allows users to co-author tweets.

A CoTweet is written between two and simultaneously posted to both authors’ profiles, their followers’ timelines and if you accept the CoTweet request and collaborate on it through the DMs.

Looking for an all-in-one content creation suite that allows you to manage your social media channels effortlessly? From mapping out your strategy and designing your graphics to saving plug-and-play hashtag sets, you’ll find everything you need inside Plan.

Go on, redeem your 7-day free trial of Plann Plus. If you don’t like it, keep using Plann for free!





How To Get Ahead With Your Social Media Content In Slow Times Learn how to get more intentional with your posting and how to plan out themed and seasonal content



Learn how to get more intentional with your posting and how to plan out themed and seasonal content

Lucinda Starr is a Sydney-based copywriter, content marketer and social media strategist. She is the founder of Starr Studio a boutique copywriting agency for start-ups and small businesses. You’ll also find her writing on the digital pages of Broadsheet Media, Concrete Playground, BuzzFeed Australia, and beyond.

Level-Up Your Social Media Marketing With Our FREE August Content Calendar

The Ultimate Guide To Mastering TikTok And Reels

The Speedy Social Media Cheatsheet: Plan A Week Of Posts In 20 Minutes

FREE Audit Guide: How To Makeover Your Grid In 10 Days

The Ultimate Strategy Guide: Reverse Engineer Your Way To Social Media Success

Done-For-You Content: Engaging Instagram Captions You Can Start Using Right Now!

source

Ads