LG brings Disney+ Hotstar to Smart TV – The Jakarta Post – The Jakarta Post

LG has officially announced the availability of Disney+ Hotstar in its various smart TV lines. However, the company assured that it is not only limited to users of the premium smart TV series, as it will be available for download for the company’s products supported by webOS 4.0 to webOS 6.0.

This means that once the application is installed in individual smart TVs, users can directly access the streaming service via a special icon in the LG Home Launcher, instead of going through the hassle of typing a link through the internet page, also available on LG televisions.

“This may be the most anticipated news for LG smart TV users. The presence of Disney+ Hotstar services complements viewing pleasure with our best visual and audio innovations that are designed right for movie fans," said Verina Widya, Head Product Marketing of Home Entertainment at LG Electronics Indonesia.

Disney+ Hotstar will be made available for LG Smart TV in category of Full HD, Ultra HD, NanoCell, QNED, QNED Mini LED to OLED TV, which is the highest caste of LG TV today. Moreover, those using LG smart TVs with webOS version support can just download them from the LG Content Store for free.

The availability of Disney+ Hotstar represents the company’s mission to strive in order for their customers to enjoy the optimal experience from the various innovations embedded. Moreover, LG would like users to enjoy their content with higher visual and audio quality, provided by the company. Verina stated that this innovation can’t be separated from the availability of support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on LG smart TVs, which the visual and sound system respectively.

"Disney+ Hotstar with the support of two technologies commonly found in premium cinemas is a feature that is hard to resist for true film fans," concluded Verina. The availability for the service is expected to start on 28 February 2022.

The new streaming giant has quickly become a major contender for Netflix Indonesia and other streaming services available because of its growing collection of Disney movies, series, and content from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, dan National Geographic. By January 2021, it has amassed 2.5 million subscribers in the country.

Disney+ Hotstar application will be accessible to all LG SmartTVs in February 2022. (Courtesy of LG Indonesia/.)

