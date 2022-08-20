2021.44.30.21 (FSD Beta 10.10.2) Official Tesla Release Notes – Software Updates – Not a Tesla App

Ads

This is an undocumented change in this release.

Tesla is now dynamically resizing vehicle models used in its visualizations to match their calculated size in the real world.

Each vehicle model is sized to its calculated length, width and height.

For maximum safety and accountability, use of Full Self-Driving (Beta) will be suspended if improper usage is detected. Improper usage is when you, or another driver of your vehicle, receive five ‘Forced Autopilot Disengagements’. A disengagement is when the Autopilot system disengages for the remainder of a trip after the driver receives several audio and visual warnings for inattentiveness. Driver-initiated disengagements do not count as improper usage and are expected from the driver. Keep your hands on the wheel and remain attentive at all times. Use of any hand-held devices while using Autopilot is not allowed.

– Smoother fork maneuvers and turn-lane selection using high fidelity trajectory primitives.

– Disabled rolling-stop functionality in all FSD Profiles. This behavior used to allow the vehicle to roll through all-way-stop intersections, but only when several conditions were met, including: vehicle speed less than 5.6 mph, no relevant objects/pedestrians/bicyclists detected, sufficient visibility and all entering roads at the intersection have speed limits below 30mph.

– Improved generalized static object network by 4% using improved ground truth trajectories.

– Improved smoothness when stopping for crossing objects at intersections by modelling soft and hard constraints to better represent urgency of the slowdown.

– Enabled lane changing into an oncoming lane to maneuver around static obstacles, when safe to do so.

– Improved smoothness for merge handling by enforcing more consistency with previous cycle’s speed control decisions.

– Improved handling of flashing red light traffic controls by adding more caution for events where crossing vehicles may not stop.

– Improved right of way understanding at intersections with better modelling of intersection extents.

Press the “Video Record” button on the top bar UI to share your feedback. When pressed, your vehicle’s external cameras will share a short VIN-associated Autopilot Snapshot with the Tesla engineering team to help make improvements to FSD. You will not be able to view the clip.

Full Self-Driving is in early limited access Beta and must be used with additional caution. It may do the wrong thing at the worst time, so you must always keep your hands on the wheel and pay extra attention to the road. Do not become complacent. When Full Self-Driving is enabled, your vehicle will make lane changes off highway, select forks to follow your navigation route, navigate around other vehicles and objects, and make left and right turns. Use Full Self-Driving in limited Beta only if you pay constant attention to the road, and be prepared to act immediately, especially around blind corners, crossing intersections, and in narrow driving situations.

Your vehicle is running on Tesla Vision! Note that Tesla Vision also includes some temporary limitations, follow distance is limited to 2-7 and Autopilot top speed is 80mph.

To view an expanded driving visualization when in drive with Full Self-Driving enabled, drag the light gray visualization bar to the right.

The cabin camera above your rearview mirror can now determine driver inattentiveness and provide you with audible alerts, to remind you to keep your eyes on the road when Autopilot is engaged. Camera images do not leave the vehicle itself, which means the system cannot save or transmit information unless you enable data sharing. To change your data settings, tap Controls > Safety & Security > Data Sharing on your car’s touchscreen.

FSD Beta 10.10

This is an undocumented change in this release.

Speed bumps are now visualized in the car display. This feature was previously exclusive to FSD Beta testers, but is now available in the production firmware.

Optimize your Plaid configuration for dynamic driving exclusively on closed courses and experience the unmatched performance at many different venues. To enable, tap Controls > Pedals & Steering > Track Mode.

– Thermals: The heat pump system cools more aggressively, maximizing powertrain endurance and performance. Enable post-drive cooling to shorten wait times between sessions.

– Drive Systems: Torque vectoring authority is increased across the three motors, elevating the vehicle’s agility and cornering capability. The accelerator pedal allows more precise torque control, and regenerative braking power is strengthened to recover more energy.

– Suspension: Adaptive damping reduces vehicle motions, improving handling and promoting driver confidence. Ride height is automatically set to ‘Low’ upon drive off.

– Display: A track-focused interface includes a lap timer, G-meter (real-time accelerometer), vehicle thermals monitor, Dashcam video capture, vehicle telemetry capture, and offers customization options.

Watch your Tesla dance to a choreographed light show any time of year. Open Toybox, tap Light Show and follow the instructions.

Drag and drop your favorite apps to any position along the bottom menu bar for easy access. To customize your menu bar, hold any icon and then drag to reorder. To adjust climate controls such as heated seats and defrost, tap on the temperature or swipe up from the bottom of the screen.

The display has been simplified to focus on navigation, media and the most common primary controls.

– For windshield wipers and status bar information, tap Controls

– For charging controls tap Controls > Charging

– For trip and odometer information tap Controls > Trips

– For tire pressure information tap Controls > Service

Note: Activating the windshield wipers via the stalk will continue to display the wiper card.

You can now automatically see a live camera view of your blind spot whenever you activate the turn signal. To enable, tap Controls > Autopilot > Automatic Blind Spot Camera.

Easily reorder or add multiple destinations to your route with updated arrival times. To add a stop, or edit a trip, initiate a navigation route, and tap the more options button on the turn list.

Project your voice with additional authority using the new Megaphone function. Tap Toybox > Boombox > Megaphone.

Note: Your car must be in park to use Megaphone.

You can now watch TikTok from your touchscreon. To launch, tap the Theater icon from the bottom bar and select TikTok while your car is in park.

Jump into the original Sonic the Hedgehog! Speed by in a blur using the supersonic spin attack at high speed, defy gravity around loop- the-loops and defeat Dr. Eggman as the fastest hedgehog of all-time. Gotta Go Fast!

You can now play The Battle of Polytopia with friends using the multiplayer mode.

Fill every square and enjoy this classic logic puzzle game, featuring five difficulty levels and a smart hint system for beginners.

You can now adjust your subwoofer by bringing up your Media Player, and tapping the settings icon > Tone.

Your vehicle will now automatically transition to Comfort Suspension Damping when Autopilot is engaged. This setting is enabled by default. To disable, tap Controls > Suspension > Use Comfort Damping in Autopilot.

You can now precondition the cabin from the Tesla app when your battery is at a lower state of charge. Simply turn on the climate from your Tesla app and override the previous setting by tapping “Yes” on the confirmation pop-up window.

Note: To protect your car’s battery, climate will remain unavailable under extreme low charge scenarios. This feature requires the Tesla mobile app version 4.4.0 or later.

First row seat heaters can now automatically regulate seat temperature based on the cabin environment and the climate control set temperature. To access seat heating controls, tap the temperature settings to bring up the HVAC panel.

Note: HVAC system must be in Auto to use automatic seat heating.

Easily delete all dashcam video clips directly from the touchscreen by tapping Controls > Safety > Dashcam > Delete Dashcam Clips

You can now change to a dark themed display. Tap Controls > Display > Appearance and select Dark.

Simplify your navigation app and hide map details by tapping the pin button on the map.

Car Wash Mode closes all windows, locks the charge port and disables windshield wipers, Sentry Mode, Walk-Away Door Locks and parking sensor chimes. For automatic car washes with conveyor belts, the Free Roll option shifts to Neutral and prevents the parking brake from automatically applying if you leave. To access, tap Controls > Service > Car Wash Mode.

You can now view your car’s surroundings from the Tesla app when parked to confirm the safety of your environment before returning to your car. Live Camera is end-to-end encrypted and cannot be accessed by Tesla. To enable or disable, tap Controls > Safety > ‘View Live Camera via Mobile App’ from the vehicle touchscreen display.

Note: This feature requires mobile app version 4.2.1 or higher, and Premium Connectivity.

This is an undocumented change in this release.

The car now features an updated UI that is consistent with the redesigned Model S. With it comes new and reorganized menus and options.

FSD Beta 10.9

For maximum safety and accountability, use of Full Self-Driving (Beta) will be suspended if improper usage is detected. Improper usage is when you, or another driver of your vehicle, receive five ‘Forced Autopilot Disengagements’. A disengagement is when the Autopilot system disengages for the remainder of a trip after the driver receives several audio and visual warnings for inattentiveness. Driver-initiated disengagements do not count as improper usage and are expected from the driver. Keep your hands on the wheel and remain attentive at all times. Use of any hand-held devices while using Autopilot is not allowed.

– Improved intersection extents and right of way assignment by updating modeling of intersection areas from dense rasters (“bag of points”) to sparse instances. Increased intersection region IOU by 4.2%. The sparse intersection network is the first model deployed with an auto-regressive architecture that runs natively with low latency on the TRIP Al accelerator chip, through innovations in the AI compiler stack.

– Upgraded generalized static object network to use 10-bit photon count streams rather than 8-bit ISP tonemapped images by adding 10-bit inference support in the Al compiler stack. Improved overall recall by 3.9% and precision by 1.7%.

– Made unprotected left turns across oncoming lanes more natural by proceeding straight into intersection while yielding, before initiating the turn.

– Improved lane preference and topology estimation by 1.2% with a network update and a new format for navigation clues.

– Improved short deadline lane changes with better modelling of necessary deceleration for maneuvers beyond the lane change.

– Improved future paths for objects not confined to lane geometry by better modelling of their kinematics.

– Made launches from stop more calm when there is an imminent slowdown nearby.

– Improved gap selection when yielding to a stream of oncoming cars on narrow roads.

Press the “Video Record” button on the top bar UI to share your feedback. When pressed, your vehicle’s external cameras will share a short VIN-associated Autopilot Snapshot with the Tesla engineering team to help make improvements to FSD. You will not be able to view the clip.

Full Self-Driving is in early limited access Beta and must be used with additional caution. It may do the wrong thing at the worst time, so you must always keep your hands on the wheel and pay extra attention to the road. Do not become complacent. When Full Self-Driving is enabled, your vehicle will make lane changes off highway, select forks to follow your navigation route, navigate around other vehicles and objects, and make left and right turns. Use Full Self-Driving in limited Beta only if you pay constant attention to the road, and be prepared to act immediately, especially around blind corners, crossing intersections, and in narrow driving situations.

Your vehicle is running on Tesla Vision! Note that Tesla Vision also includes some temporary limitations, follow distance is limited to 2-7 and Autopilot top speed is 80mph.

To view an expanded driving visualization when in drive with Full Self-Driving enabled, drag the light gray visualization bar to the right.

The cabin camera above your rearview mirror can now determine driver inattentiveness and provide you with audible alerts, to remind you to keep your eyes on the road when Autopilot is engaged. Camera images do not leave the vehicle itself, which means the system cannot save or transmit information unless you enable data sharing. To change your data settings, tap Controls > Safety & Security > Data Sharing on your car’s touchscreen.

source