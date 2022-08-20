$38Million YouTube Star Markiplier Stuns Logan Paul and His Friends by Becoming Elon Musk’s Oracle – EssentiallySports

Ads

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently created a whole buzz about wanting to buy Twitter. However, the business magnet changed his mind and moved away from the $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform, shocking everyone once again. However, the American YouTuber Markiplier was not surprised to know about Musk’s actions.

Markiplier is not a stranger to anybody. After all, he is one of the oldest content creators on the platform. His real name is Mark Fischbach, a Honolulu-born YouTuber with humble beginnings. But he became one of the most famous content creators on the platform. Further, he’s counted as one of the richest on the platform, alongside PewDiePie and MrBeast.

The 33-year-old recently appeared on fellow YouTuber Logan Paul’s channel Impaulsive. There Paul hosts podcasts alongside Mike Majlak, and they have new guests every week with whom they discuss the latest news and also their guest’s journey to success. Even Markplier talked about things like his content, channel, and net worth.

However, the podcast took an exciting turn when Paul shared the news about Elon Musk backing down from the Twitter deal. However, Markiplier claimed, “I knew it. Dude, when you got that much money, I guess he’s that guy,” as he saw Musk doing this a long time back.

Moreover, Impaulsive co-host Mike Majlak also shared his opinion on this matter. He also saw Musk backing down from buying Twitter like Markipliar. Majlak said, “So did I. How the f**k does he keep playing everyone? He literally has the world by its b***s.” However, during the podcast, Mike didn’t know that Musk would again shock the world.

If someone knows how to blow the minds of the whole world, then it is Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO recently tweeted about his desire to buy Manchester United. It is an English soccer club that has a storied sporting history. However, recent performances are not closer to those of its heydays.

Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

In recent times, many wealthy businessmen bought big-name soccer clubs and injected some financial support to strengthen the team to glory. So, fans believed it might be true and could be the doorway for the Red Devils toward recognition again. But the Tesla CEO crushed those dreams as it was just a joke.

What are your thoughts on Elon Musk’s claims to buy these big organizations? Let us know in the comments below.

