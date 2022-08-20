LEXINGTON, Ky.– The Kentucky Volleyball team will start the 2022 season ranked No. 11 in the American Volleyball Coaches’ Association top-25 poll, it was announced Monday afternoon.
The Wildcats are the top-ranked team in the Southeastern Conference to begin the season. Also representing the SEC is Florida at No. 15.
Kentucky is scheduled to play No. 1 Nebraska, No. 3 Wisconsin, No. 4 Louisville, No. 15 Florida, No. 18 Creighton and No. 24 Southern California in the 2022 regular season with three of those games coming at home.
Season tickets, single-match tickets and a 2022 special mini-pack featuring tickets for Nebraska/Wisconsin/Louisville are now on sale through the UK Athletics ticket office today.
2022 AVCA Coaches’ Poll
Preseason
1. Nebraska (Sept. 18, Lexington)
2. Texas
3. Wisconsin (Sept. 9, Lexington)
4. Louisville (Sept. 14, Lexington)
5. Minnesota
6. Pitt
7. Ohio State
8. Washington
9. Georgia Tech
10. BYU
11. Kentucky
12. UCLA
13. Purdue
14. Stanford
15. Florida ( 19 & 20, Gainesville)
16. Baylor
17. Illinois
18. Creighton (Sept. 3, Omaha)
19. Oregon
20. Penn State
21. Western Kentucky
22. Utah
23. Kansas
24. Southern Cal (Sept. 3, Omaha)
25. San Diego
2022 UK opponents listed in italics
Follow along with the Wildcats on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and on the web at UKathletics.com.
©2022 UK Athletics / All Rights Reserved
Powered by
Kentucky Volleyball Ranked No. 11 to Start 2022 Campaign – UKAthletics
LEXINGTON, Ky.– The Kentucky Volleyball team will start the 2022 season ranked No. 11 in the American Volleyball Coaches’ Association top-25 poll, it was announced Monday afternoon.