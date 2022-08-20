Kentucky Volleyball Ranked No. 11 to Start 2022 Campaign – UKAthletics

Ads

LEXINGTON, Ky.– The Kentucky Volleyball team will start the 2022 season ranked No. 11 in the American Volleyball Coaches’ Association top-25 poll, it was announced Monday afternoon.

The Wildcats are the top-ranked team in the Southeastern Conference to begin the season. Also representing the SEC is Florida at No. 15.

Kentucky is scheduled to play No. 1 Nebraska, No. 3 Wisconsin, No. 4 Louisville, No. 15 Florida, No. 18 Creighton and No. 24 Southern California in the 2022 regular season with three of those games coming at home.

2022 AVCA Coaches’ Poll

Preseason

1. Nebraska (Sept. 18, Lexington)

2. Texas

3. Wisconsin (Sept. 9, Lexington)

4. Louisville (Sept. 14, Lexington)

5. Minnesota

6. Pitt

7. Ohio State

8. Washington

9. Georgia Tech

10. BYU

11. Kentucky

12. UCLA

13. Purdue

14. Stanford

15. Florida ( 19 & 20, Gainesville)

16. Baylor

17. Illinois

18. Creighton (Sept. 3, Omaha)

19. Oregon

20. Penn State

21. Western Kentucky

22. Utah

23. Kansas

24. Southern Cal (Sept. 3, Omaha)

25. San Diego

2022 UK opponents listed in italics

