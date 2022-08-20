Nothing apologises to Phone (1) pre-order customers, announces special sale at 12 pm today – News9 LIVE

Ads

The Nothing phone (1) is available in a Black and a White colour variant. (Image Credit: Nothing)

The Nothing Phone (1) might have been up for sale multiple times already, with the next scheduled on July 30, but the company has struggled to deliver, quite literally. The company is yet to deliver its devices to several pre-order customers, who have been in queue even before its July 12 launch. In the latest, Manu Sharma, VP and General Manager, Nothing India, has apologized for the delay and blamed a “ramp-up of production” for the same. Earlier, the company had blamed “overwhelming response” for delay in pre-order deliveries, when contacted by News9.

Update on Phone (1) Pre-Order delivery:

We sincerely apologize for this delay. The delay is due to the ramp-up of production as it’s not just a simple back panel design but it consists of many parts. We’re making effort to deliver most orders by this weekend & White before 3Aug

A major pain point has been the unavailability of the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB model of the white colour Nothing Phone (1) variant, and the company has addressed the issue finally, in addition to the issue with ordering chargers.

The pre-order customers who have bought the Phone (1) and who are still not able to buy Nothing charger at INR 1499 special price; we are fixing the tech glitch today and it will be available by end of the day today for you to purchase.

Besides the delivery issues, some Phone (1) users also reported hardware and software issues with the device, like dead pixels, a green tint on the screen and LED strips peeling off.

