Aniplex and DeskWorks! tease new RPG project for iOS, Android – Gematsu

Ads

Publisher Aniplex and RPG Time! The Legend of Wright developer DeskWorks! have opened a teaser website for a new RPG project for iOS and Android.

The teaser website, available at the URL “worl2.world,” features the following three key artworks:

A Twitter account was also launched @W2W_pr.

More information will be announced at Tokyo Game Show 2022, which will run from September 15 to 18 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.

–

– 8:00 am EDT

– 4:00 pm EDT

– 3:30 pm EDT

© Copyright Gematsu 2008-2021. All rights reserved.

Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without acknowledgment of Gematsu is prohibited. Use of this site is governed by all applicable laws.

Website by 44 Bytes

source